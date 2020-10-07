‘Wecreatelives’ provides sustainable livelihood to disabled people through free vocational training

‘Wecreatelives’, a venture based out of Trivandrum provides free vocational training to people with disabilities to help them earn a sustainable livelihood. The team has empowered nearly 3000 disabled people already. Read on to know more about ‘Wecreatelives’.

When Rahul RL and his group of friends decided to do something for the benefit of disabled community, they knew that it had to be a long term, sustainable effort. Providing them with employment opportunities was the ideal way to reach out. They started the venture ‘Wecreatelives’ where people with disabilities in Kerala are provided with free vocational training to help them earn a livelihood.

The idea behind starting ‘Wecreatelives’

It was Christmas in December 2017. Rahul, who worked in a tech company in Kerala’s capital city, used to hand over food to a few underprivileged people living by the side of the road. He also had his colleagues to accompany him. One amongst the underprivileged who also had a disability refused to buy the food, instead he asked some money to treat his sick and ailing wife. The team helped him with some amount, but within a few days they noticed him back at the same spot. This time, his wife had died and he was mourning over her death saying that he could have helped her if he did not have a disability. That is when Rahul and his friends realized that providing them with money and food is not a long-term solution. What they need is a livelihood and jobs. That is what initiated the team to start ‘Wecreatelives’.

Rahul, who is a techie, started working with Kerala’s social justice department where he got closer to the disabled community. “I could understand their needs and requirements better. I looked into what they could explore within their limitations. Providing them with financial assistance is not the right way to do it, instead teaching them some skills was”, says Rahul.

‘Wecreatelives’ started off by training children under the autism spectrum. They made beautiful dream catchers which could be sold off quickly. The venture was a grand success and that prompted Rahul and team to do better.

A full-fledged venture

Soon ‘Wecreatelives’ collaborated with different NGO’s and organizations that work for people with disabilities. They were trained to make eco-friendly products, jute bags, paper pens and flowers, umbrellas, floor cleaners, lotions, etc. The overwhelming support that they received encouraged the team.

Currently, ‘Wecreatelives’ provides free vocational training to disabled people in Kerala and their volunteers are spread across the state. They have trained nearly 3000 disabled people and more are in the pipeline. “Most of our sales are done through social media and online platforms. We assure quality and a 10-15 percent reduced price than the actual market rate. We are trying to reach a wider market, but the pandemic and lockdown has slowed down our work”, says Rahul.

During the lockdown, team at ‘Wecreatelives’ ensured to provide adult diapers, medicines and other such essential items to disabled people who were in need. The team also works towards empowerment of women.

Sharada Devi, a wheelchair user from Trivandrum is a disability rights advocate. She says, “I came to know about the venture through one of their members. They are doing many activities for empowerment of people with disabilities. They even organized a workshop for women with disabilities last year”.

To buy their products and help people with disabilities, you can call the team at +91 70341-93219.

