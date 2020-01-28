West Bengal fourth state to pass Anti-CAA resolution

The introduction of Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) had caused widespread protests across India. Now, West Bengal becomes the fourth state to pass a resolution against CAA in their assembly. Kerala, Punjab and Rajasthan had already passed resolutions earlier. One of the other states who has promised action against CAA is Telengana. All these are opposition ruled states.

Thank you very much @MamataOfficial for passing resolution against Draconian #NRC_NPR CAA Now this is time for other states to follow the path of Kerala, Punjab, Rajasthan and West Bengal West Bengal Becomes Fourth State to Pass Resolution Against CAA- Suhail, Twitter User.

On Monday, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee clearly stated that they will not allow the CAA to be implemented in the state. She also thanked all the Hindus who have been leading the anti-CAA protests in the forefront.

Experts had earlier stated that state government cannot refuse implementation of CAA. They can only ask the centre to withdraw it. Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that the BJP led central government will not withdraw from CAA. They will implement it at any cost amidst the protests.

“Rajasthan became the third state to pass anti-CAA resolution today. Bengal will do the same on Jan 27. Now @TelanganaCMO also wants to adopt the same route. More states may join, more ‘political gesturing’ but what’s the endgame here?”, tweeted Sana Khan.

