Kerala’s 1st wheelchair marathon at Koyilandy aims to enable inclusion of disabled people

The Koyilandy Palliative Care in Kerala organised a ‘Wheelchair Marathon’ on 2 February as part of their annual yearly program. Over 20 wheelchair users from across Kerala and Tamil Nadu participated in the first-of-its-kind event in the state. After its grand success, organisers said that they are going to hold similar events next year too.

Wheelchair users are not confining to their homes anymore. They are coming out to explore the world and become a part of the society in every way. On 2 February, the Koyilandy Palliative Care organised a first-of-its-kind event the city. Over 20 wheelchair users from different parts of Kerala and Tamil Nadu participated in the Wheelchair Marathon grand event. The determination and confidence with which the participants completed the marathon was truly a sight to behold.

A first time event in Kerala

Koyilandy Pallative Care, an NGO that operates from Koyilandy town in Kerala, is a prominent organisation. Since the last twelve years, they have been organising annual events for disabled people. This year, their initiative was named ‘Qissa’. The three day event was a grand success. The marathon was held as part of the campus initiative ‘Nest’. Participants dropped in from Coimbatore, Kozhikode, Malappuram and Kannur.

Abdur Rahman, who was the Program Convenor says that both the participants and audience thoroughly enjoyed the marathon.

We have many projects for disabled people of all ages. Every year we organise events and this was our 12th year. We come up with something unique. This year, it was the Wheelchair Marathon. We got a lot of good response for it. Our participants enjoyed it and so did the audience! Everyone cheered and supported us- Abdur Rahman.

A successful wheelchair marathon

The Wheelchair Marathon was held for over 3 kms on the national highway in Koyilandy. The event got over in 20 minutes with contestants putting up their best show. Wheelchair Marathon was flagged off by renowned sports person PT Usha. Prizes were handed over by Koyilandy Municipal Chairman K Satyan. Manoj Kumar, a para sportsperson and wheelchair user from Coimbatore was the winner of the marathon.

What made the event even more special is the support rendered by over 200 students from colleges across Kerala. All of them came together to cheer for the participants and also help those who need it.

“This was a great initiative because disabled people must come out of their homes. They must start participating in such initiatives. We are definitely organising this next year as well”, says Riyas NP who was the convenor of the marathon.

