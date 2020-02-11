Thiramai 2000, India’s 1st wheelchair racing training camp, attracts good response

Over 60 people with disabilities have signed up for a wheelchair racing training camp in Chennai. This is the first of its kind in India and aims to offer disabled people an opportunity to try out different sporting activities.

People with disabilities are eager for opportunities to check out different sports but don’t get the opportunity. That’s what Thiramai 2020 aims to change. This is India’s first ever wheelchair racing training camp which is being held in Chennai.

Few opportunities for disabled when it comes to sports

64 disabled people have signed up for Thiramai 2020 and the event offers them a chance to participate in a range of sporting activities apart from wheelchair racing like shotput, discus, club throws and rifle shooting. The force behind the event is Justin Jesudas, a keen para sportsperson who excels at a range of sporting activities like shooting and swimming.

The finals will be held on 16 February in Chennai and leading up to that we are organising training camps where participants can get try their hand out at various sports. The event is being supported by the United States Department of State Global Sports Mentoring Program and v-shesh. – Justin Jesudas, Para sportsperson

Among the participants is Dhivya Krishnaswamy. A Chennai resident, 32-year-old Dhivya has spina bifida, a birth defect and uses a wheelchair. “I never got the opportunity to take part in any sports and when I read about this camp, I was really eager to try out. In the camp, I tried wheelchair racing, javelin and discus throw and I am very excited about the final next Sunday”.

Put India on world map of wheelchair racing

Putting the participants through the paces is Paralympian Vijay Sarathy. Vijay is India’s first wheelchair racer and has represented the country in the 2010 Commonwealth Games. “In the first day of camp, we taught them how to handle the wheelchair on the track and the second day was focused on racing”.

Vijay’s dream is to have more Indians take part in international wheelchair racing competitions. “There are over 18 competitions worldwide in wheelchair racing and from India we have just one participant. I want more people to take part. That is the dream Justin and I share”.

