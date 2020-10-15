#DidYouKnow – 7 cool facts about the humble White Cane

Two people walking on a zebra crossing holding white canes

15 October is celebrated as White Cane Awareness Day around the world. This piece is written by Apoorv Kulkarni, who leads the accessibility track at the Ola Mobility Institute, the policy research and social innovation think tank.

Tap tap tap — that’s the sound of freedom and mobility for millions of persons with visual disability. The white cane has given a sense of independence and agency to the visually disabled community around the world. While the concept of using a stick for probing one’s environment has been centuries old, the white cane as we know it turned popular between the first and the second World War.

Here are seven cool facts about the humble white cane:

  • The canes are painted white – This is so that they are easily visible to the sighted folks such as the motorist. In 1921, James Biggs, a photographer from Bristol became the first person to paint his cane white. He became blind after an accident and was concerned about the amount of traffic around his house. In 1930, a Lions Clubs member in the United States watched a man who was blind attempting to cross the street with a black cane that was barely visible to motorists against the dark pavement. The member therefore decided to paint the cane white so that it became more visible.
  • White canes come in a variety of models – The canes can be made out of different materials such as aluminium, fibreglass and carbon fibre. The construction material determines the white cane’s durability and weight. Canes can be foldable which are easy to carry or can be straight (non-foldable) which are more sturdy and provide better feedback. Lastly, the canes can have different tips such as pencil tip, roller tip, marshmallow tip and metal glide tip. The different tips impact the overall weight of the cane, the quality of feedback, and the surfaces on which a cane can be used, etc..

Significance of colours

  • Different colours and patterns have different meanings – A cane which is completely white is used by persons who live with blindness. A cane which is painted red towards the bottom indicates that the user has some vision. A cane which has multiple stripes of red and white colour indicates that the user lives with vision as well as hearing loss.
  • Not all persons living with a visual disability use a white cane – Reliable statistics for India are not available, but it is estimated that only 2–8% of the persons with visual disability in the United States use it. Rest of the people make use of their residual vision or rely on other aids such as a guide dog.
  • The standard way to use a white cane was developed in 1944. – Richard E. Hoover, a World War II veterans rehabilitation specialist, used a white cane while being blindfolded for a week. He used this experience to develop what is now the standard method of “long cane” training or the Hoover Method. The technique involves swinging the cane from the centre of the body back and forth before the feet to detect any obstacles in the path.
  • The white cane is going high-tech. – Researchers and designers from India, the UK, USA and Turkey are using technologies such as ultrasound, image recognition, etc. to make the white cane even more useful for the persons living with visual disability. These smart white canes are able to recognise faces, detect objects, connect with smartphones and function with apps like Google Maps.
  • There’s even an emoji for a person using a white cane. – In 2018, Apple suggested including various disability emoji including a person with a probing cane (white cane) in a proposal to the Unicode Consortium. In early 2019, the Consortium announced the approval of the said emoji along with emoji for people in manual and motorised wheelchairs, people walking with guide dogs, an ear with a hearing aid, and a mechanical arm and leg. These emoji were developed by Apple in concert with organisations like the National Association of the Deaf, the Cerebral Palsy Foundation, and the American Council of the Blind.

    • So, how many of these cool facts did you know?

    The article originally appeared in this blog.

