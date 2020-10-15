#DidYouKnow – 7 cool facts about the humble White Cane
15 October is celebrated as White Cane Awareness Day around the world. This piece is written by Apoorv Kulkarni, who leads the accessibility track at the Ola Mobility Institute, the policy research and social innovation think tank.
Tap tap tap — that’s the sound of freedom and mobility for millions of persons with visual disability. The white cane has given a sense of independence and agency to the visually disabled community around the world. While the concept of using a stick for probing one’s environment has been centuries old, the white cane as we know it turned popular between the first and the second World War.
Here are seven cool facts about the humble white cane:
- The canes are painted white – This is so that they are easily visible to the sighted folks such as the motorist. In 1921, James Biggs, a photographer from Bristol became the first person to paint his cane white. He became blind after an accident and was concerned about the amount of traffic around his house. In 1930, a Lions Clubs member in the United States watched a man who was blind attempting to cross the street with a black cane that was barely visible to motorists against the dark pavement. The member therefore decided to paint the cane white so that it became more visible.
- White canes come in a variety of models – The canes can be made out of different materials such as aluminium, fibreglass and carbon fibre. The construction material determines the white cane’s durability and weight. Canes can be foldable which are easy to carry or can be straight (non-foldable) which are more sturdy and provide better feedback. Lastly, the canes can have different tips such as pencil tip, roller tip, marshmallow tip and metal glide tip. The different tips impact the overall weight of the cane, the quality of feedback, and the surfaces on which a cane can be used, etc..
Significance of colours
So, how many of these cool facts did you know?
The article originally appeared in this blog.
