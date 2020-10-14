WHO praises India’s ‘Aarogya Setu’ app

Indian government’s Aarogya Setu app that was launched in April has been receiving worldwide praise. On Tuesday, World Health Organization (WHO) director general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus lauded the app and said that Aarogya Setu has been instrumental in identifying clusters in busy places across the country.

“Aarogya Setu app from India has been downloaded by over 150 million users. It has helped city health departments to identify areas where clusters could be anticipated. It also helped in expanding testing in a targeted way”, he said during a media briefing.

The prime function of Aarogya Setu app is to protect citizens from Covid-19 threat. It informs the user about sensitive areas, places that are prone to infection and if there are any people with Covid risk near the user.

WHO had earlier praised India for the manner in which Covid was controlled at Dharavi in Mumbai, one of the biggest slums in the world.

Meanwhile, the number of Covid cases in India has shot up to over 71 lakh. More than 1 lakh people have died from the infection. Good news is that since past two days, nearly 55,000 cases are only being reported from across the India. This is the lowest in nearly two months. With festival seasons coming up, the government has warned people to stay indoors or else the numbers would rise drastically.