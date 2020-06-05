WHO to resume hydroxychloroquine trials

Anti-malarial drug Hydroxychloroquine was used by many countries to treat patients who are tested positive for COVID-19. But the World Health Organization (WHO) on 25 May said that they will not conduct tests using Hydroxychloroquine anymore after a study raised side effects of the drug. On Wednesday, they announced that they will resume using the drug for tests and treatment of COVID-19.

Meanwhile, a new study of which the results were published in the New England Journal of Medicine says that Hydroxychloroquine cannot prevent COVID-19. It did not cause much harm to humans except for side effects like stomach ache in some people.

Many renowned personalities including USA President Donald Trump had supported usage of Hydroxychloroquine. India, one of the largest producers of the drug, had exported it to the USA last month.

The WHO has been facing heavy backlash internationally for taking inefficient and slow steps in controlling the COVID-19 virus. Trump declared that USA will not fund for the United Nations health organization anymore pointing out that it was taking sides of China from where COVID-19 originated.