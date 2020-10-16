  • Women have the right to stay in estranged in-laws’ home, says SC

Women have the right to stay in estranged in-laws’ home, says SC

Exterior image of Supreme Court of India

The Supreme Court on Friday said that a woman has the right to stay in the home of her husband’s family even if she is estranged from him. Under the Domestic Violence Act ruled by Justice Ashok Bushan, MR Shah and Subhash Reddy, a woman cannot be evicted by her husband’s family or her in-laws from their home.

The top court said that incidents of domestic violence are rising every day. The never-ending discrimination occurs whether the woman is a daughter, wife, mother, partner or even single living on her own.

In the year 2006, bench of Justices SB Sinha and Markandey Katju had ruled that a woman was only entitled to claim the right to residence in a ‘shared household’.

Ever since the lockdown was declared on 24 March, the number of domestic violence cases had risen in India. Numerous counselling centers, available on call, was opened in various parts of the country to reach out to women undergoing domestic abuse. Many arrests were also made as part of this.

Support us to make NewzHook Sustainable – Make a Contribution Today

We need your continued support to enable us work towards Changing Attitudes towards Disability. Help us in our attempt to share the voices of people with disabilities that enable them to participate in the society on an equal footing!

Contribute to Newz Hook

Want to feature your inspiring story or share an event with the disabled community? Write to:

Related News

Aarogya Setu App

Headlines

WHO praises India’s ‘Aarogya Setu’ app

Image of collapsed wall

Headlines

9 people dead in Hyderabad wall collapse

Farmers protesting in Punjab

Headlines

Farmers boycott meeting over union minister’s absence

Hotel Taj Lands's End with a board with the words Mumbai in Hindi

Headlines

Power restored in Mumbai after outage

Newz Hook - Accessible News

Download App Now!

Videos

View More

Parasports

#IStandIndependent - Ramesh Naidu's abilities as all rounder make him a valued member of the India Divyang Cricket Team

Get-hooked

Understanding Essential Oils for Autism, ADHD

Get-hooked

Quilling artisan & entrepreneur Gunavathy Chandrasekaran brings incredible patterns to life

Get-hooked

Understanding EFT - Emotional Freedom Technique