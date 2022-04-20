Spacefelt – a new Assistive Technology innovation for people with visual impairment

Hi everyone,

I’m Vivian from Grailmaker Innovations. Our startup has developed Spacefelt, a tagging and labelling app for persons with visual impairment. Using it, the user can tag, label and identify objects around them independently. The idea of Spacefelt came up when my friend, Aishwarya, who is a visually impaired tactile artist wanted some technology that will help her identify colours.

Spacefelt includes an android app and a set of labels. The users can first glue or stitch these labels on everyday objects such as documents, kitchen containers, medicine boxes, clothing, etc., and then use the Spacefelt app to scan these tags and record an audio or a text description of the respective objects. When these tags are scanned later, the app will playback the recording or display the text, thus helping the user to identify it. The best features of the app are that the recording can be done in any language, works without the internet, and has a cloud backup feature.

As the beta version of Spacefelt has been just launched, we are conducting an online workshop on 23rd April (Saturday) from 3 pm to 4:30 pm, to talk more

about it and demo the product. During this workshop, we are also planning to introduce the Spacefelt public version, which will help to make public places like malls, offices, restaurants, and metros, more accessible for people with visual impairment.

Below are the meeting details,

ZOOM link: https://echo.zoom.us/j/4068102809?pwd=K1ZNVDlqbUtodEp6R2xtYmx0WWE2Zz0

Meeting id: 4068102809

Password: LVPEI@2022

Date: 23rd April, 2022

Time: 3 pm to 4:30 pm (UTC + 5 ½ hours)

For more information contact us at support@spacefelt.com or call +91 8520818879. Looking forward to meeting you all on Saturday!

Regards,

Vivian

