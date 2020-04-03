  • World Bank grants $1 billion emergency funds for India to fight COVID-19

World Bank grants $1 billion emergency funds for India to fight COVID-19

coronavirus

The World Bank has granted India emergency funding of US$1 billion to tackle the coronavirus outbreak. The virus has so far infected over 2,000 people in the country.

The money says the Bank will be used to support better screening, contact tracing, and laboratory diagnostics, also procure personal protective equipment, and set up new isolation wards.

The World Bank also approved $200 million for Pakistan, $100 million for Afghanistan, $7.3 million for Maldives and $128.6 million for Sri Lanka.

“The World Bank Group is taking broad, fast action to reduce the spread of COVID-19 and we already have health response operations moving forward in over 65 countries,” said the World Bank Group President David Malpass in a statement.

We are working to strengthen (the) developing nations’ ability to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic and shorten the time to economic and social recovery. The poorest and most vulnerable countries will likely be hit the hardest, and our teams around the world remain focused on country-level and regional solutions to address the ongoing crisis. – World Bank Group President David Malpass

The number of officially reported coronavirus cases worldwide has topped the one million mark. This shows a sharp rise in the number of infections and deaths over the past few weeks as the COVID-19 pandemic spreads.

In the past seven days, as many new cases have been diagnosed around the world as in the 86 days previously. The number of reported deaths has doubled since 27 March.

Watch in Sign Language

Support us to make NewzHook Sustainable – Make a Contribution Today

We need your continued support to enable us work towards Changing Attitudes towards Disability. Help us in our attempt to share the voices of people with disabilities that enable them to participate in the society on an equal footing!

Contribute to Newz Hook

Want to feature your inspiring story or share an event with the disabled community? Write to:

Related News

PM Narendra Modi

Headlines

Modi holds video-conference with chief ministers on coronavirus

PM Narendra Modi

Headlines

Lockdown will not be extended, says Centre

PM Narendra Modi

Headlines

Donations to PM-CARES Fund for coronavirus tax-free

delhi coronavirus

Headlines

Centre demands closing down of state borders amidst Coronavirus spread

Newz Hook - Accessible News

Download App Now!

Videos

View More

Get-hooked

#DisabilityInfluencers- Preetha Thonnakkal uses social media to raise awareness about the disabled community

Parasports

Huafrid Billimoria is the 1st Indian with dystonia to achieve swimming feat

Get-hooked

“If you don’t step forward to break barriers, no one else will”- My Take by Sweta Mantrii

Get-hooked

#AllYouNeedIsLove- Shivprasad & Sharmila’s marriage is a bond of love & friendship