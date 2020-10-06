On World Cerebral Palsy day, these youngsters share their journey to happiness & success

6 October is World Cerebral Palsy day to celebrate the strength and spirits of people with the disability. Newz Hook speaks to a few youngsters with CP on how they overcame the disability to emerge successful and most importantly happy in life.

World Cerebral Palsy (CP) is celebrated every year on 6 October. This day raises awareness about the disability and reminds every person that as a society, we have the duty to protect human rights and help individuals with CP lead a fruitful life.

Even today, the misconceptions associated with CP are many. It is high time to break stereotypes to nurture the community and use their potential to the maximum for welfare of society. Today, we take a look at a few youngsters diagnosed with the condition. They have beaten their disabilities to live life to the fullest. They also talk about what they expect from the society and acceptance tops the list.

Successful, empowering journeys

33-years-old Shweta Rosario was diagnosed with CP at an early age. Settled in Bengaluru, Shweta works as a content writer with Enable India. She says that her disability has affected movement of both her legs. She uses a walking aid to move around independently.

“A disability is only in the body and not mind. I’am free to express myself and is able to think, read and speak. I have also built my views and opinions, needless to mention feelings that I have. I believe there is a solution to every challenge that we face. It is important to focus on the solutions. I would also like to thank my family, friends and companies that I have worked with for grooming me and giving me diverse work experiences”, she says.

Vipin Janardhanan, 39 years old, from Bengaluru works as an admin assistant at leading MNC General Electric. Vipin has a word of advice for caretakers and specialists who work with people with CP.

“The advice that I have to professionals handling CP would be to help parents understand the need for early intervention by being patient and understanding their concerns to help them lead a meaningful and purposeful life with dignity. To all parents, trust the support system given by professionals and guide your child to lead a positive life by helping them maximize abilities to the fullest capabilities”.

Do what your heart says

26-years-old Vinayana Khurana from Delhi is a writer and poet who has spoken at various public platforms. Clearly, a disability does not come in the way of chasing her dreams.

“World CP day is all about spreading awareness through writing, speaking and other mediums that I have access to. It is all about celebrating spirit of the day”, she says.

Ashwini Shenoy, 27 years old, who works with an MNC in Bengaluru says, “Currently, when people speak about CP many feel uneasy because we lack awareness about the condition. Once we open up and give space for awareness, we can find priceless talents amongst people with CP. There is nothing called inclusion if we do not exclude people and accept everyone as they are”.

These youngsters has broken stereotypes and neglected all misconceptions that society has towards people with CP. They show the right path that can be followed by many others with the same condition.

