World in dangerous phase of COVID pandemic: WHO

Coronavirus is undoubtedly one of the deadliest pandemics that the world has witnessed till date. India has been ranked fourth globally in terms of spread of the virus. On Friday, the World Health Organization (WHO) warned of a new and dangerous phase of the pandemic across the world. This is in wake of lockdowns being eased down and economic and commercial activities starting in full-swing in many countries across the world.

WHO stated that the lockdown has definitely affected the world economy, but it is going to pose a bigger threat in days to come. In a virtual conference held by WHO Chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, he highlighted on why people needs to be extremely careful and vigilant now.

Meanwhile, the number of cases are rising in USA and Asia. Over 8.63 million people are affected by the virus and nearly 5 lakh people have already died.

Recently, a study stated that Coronavirus was present in Italy in December 2019. This was days before the first case was reported from China. The novel Coronavirus or COVID-19 is believed to have originated from the wet market at Wuhan in China. Animals were eaten alive at the market. Though China announced that such cruel wet markets will be shut down, they are still operating in most parts of the country.