Wuhan Hospital director dies of Coronavirus

The Coronavirus outbreak that began from China last year has already killed nearly 2000 people in China alone. Over 72,000 people are believed to have been infected. On Tuesday, Liu Zhiming, who worked as a hospital director in Wuhan passed away due to the virus. He was working at the Wuchang Hospital in Wuhan where Coronavirus outbreak had started.

According to reports, Zhiming is the sixth medical worker who has died of the virus over the past one week. All the rescue efforts of the government are not reaching the workers successfully. Wuchang hospital authorities had claimed that they are giving him all the possible treated. Global leaders have assured that they are working on controlling the virus.

In the past 24 hours #China has reported 2051 new #COVID19 cases, which includes both clinically- & lab-confirmed cases. As more data comes in from China, we’re starting to get a clearer picture of the outbreak, how it’s developing & where it could be headed.- Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General, World Health Organisation.

Li Wenliang, an ophthalmologist who worked in Wuhan was amongst the recent medical workers to had passed away due to Coronavirus. He was also one amongst the first doctors who warned Chinese authorities about the Coronavirus outbreak. Wenliang and Zhiming’s death news was widely shared on social media too.

“Liu Zhiming, director of one of Wuhan’s leading hospitals, has died after succumbing to the coronavirus. Liu, who was a neurosurgeon, is the first hospital director to die as a result of the outbreak”, tweeted international journalist Steve George.

