Yogi Adityanath says committed to women’s safety in UP

Uttar Pradesh (UP) chief minister Yogi Adityanath, who has been facing criticism after number of rapes in the state tweeted on Friday that his government is committed to safety and security of women. The minister took to his Twitter account and tweeted in Hindi.

“Those who think of harming mothers and daughters in UP, their destruction is assured. They will get punishment that will set an example for the future. The government of UP is committed to the safety and security and development of all mothers and sisters. This is our commitment and promise”, his tweet said.

Earlier in September, a 22-year-old woman was gang-raped and tortured at Hathras in UP. She succumbed to her injuries on Tuesday at a Delhi hospital. Another 20-year-old was raped at Balrampur earlier this week and she died after having grave injuries. A number of rape cases are being reported from the state with UP cops being inefficient to catch the culprits or control crime.

Adityanath spoke to the Hathras victims’ family via video call on Thursday. He assured Rs 25 lakh compensation and a government job to one of the family members.