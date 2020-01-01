Yogi Adityanath warns Priyanka Vadra

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has warned senior Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra after she attacked his government’s response to the protests over the new citizenship law.

In a Hindi tweet under the hashtag #BhagwameinLokKalyan which means public welfare in saffron, he warned her again of another punishment.

Anyone interrupting a sanyasi’s continuous efforts for public welfare will be punished. Those who inherited politics and practice politics of appeasement would hardly understand the concept of service. – Yogi Adityanath, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister

At a press conference, Vadra had attacked Yogi Adityanath over the police crackdown on protesters and his statement that revenge would be taken on those destroying public property.

Vadra said that Adityanath wears saffron, a mark of India’s religious and spiritual tradition. She said,”There is no place for revenge, violence or anger in the country’s soul. This is the country of Lord Krishna – who was the symbol of compassion. Lord Ram was symbol of compassion… When Sri Krishna gave sermon to Arjun during the Mahabharat war, he did not talk about revenge or anger to the great warrior. He only brought out the feelings of compassion and truth,” she said.

Adityanath’s deputy Dinesh Sharma also reacted accusing Vadra of starting a “clash of religions” for politics. He accused her or supporting those indulging in violence.

