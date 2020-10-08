Online shopping fest ‘Youngistan Galleria’ will host exciting products made by youth with disabilities

‘Youngistan Galleria’ is an online shopping fest where products made by youngsters with disabilities will be showcased and sold through social media. The event is going to be held on 9, 10 and 11 October. 16 youngsters have already registered with their products.

Youngistan, a parent support group based out of Pune is introducing something interesting for shopaholics. Their upcoming three-day shopping event ‘Youngistan Galleria’ organized in collaboration with ‘Little Trovebox’ and ‘Fleagora’ is going to be held via social media. Products made by youngsters with disabilities will be showcased on 9, 10 and 11 October.

Youngistan and their interesting ventures

Based out of Pune, ‘Youngistan’, the parent support group was formed last year. The venture brings together parents who have children with disabilities above 15 years of age. These youngsters are provided with various platforms to showcase their skills.

Apart from that, parents discuss about various topics including education, internship programs, cultural events, resource sharing and much more. Most importantly, the happiness and relief of knowing that they are not alone throughout their struggles is what makes ‘Youngistan’ a happy place for parents.

Most of their activities are now taken to online platforms due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

All about ‘Youngistan Galleria’

According to Pratima Bhinge, one of the parents at ‘Youngistan’, the team which also has Jyotsna Kumar has already received 16 registrations.

Hand-made products, screen paintings, chocolates and gift items are going to be on the list. Youngsters who made the products will be given a time slot wherein they can appear live on Facebook with their products on the official page.

“We are giving them a platform to showcase their skills. Couriering, billing etc. will be taken care of by the seller itself”, says Pratima whose Khush is also going to exhibit his products. Khush’s Trove Box promotes employment and vocational training for people with disabilities as well as rural folk.

The team is thrilled for their upcoming venture and hopes that they can do more of such events in days to come. “We have taken this to an online platform due to the pandemic. People can shop sitting inside the comfort of their homes. Each participant is given individual time slots”, says Pratima.

Sachin Sharan’s lip-smacking chocolates

Charu Sharan’s son Sachin Sharan runs a chocolate business Sach D’lite. Diagnosed with autism, Sachin runs the venture along with his sister Diya. Sach D’lite is also going to be part of ‘Youngistan Galleria’.

“Being first timers in such a venture, we are looking for good response. The whole idea behind being part of ‘Youngistan Galleria’ is to create awareness that people with disabilities can also make and sell amazing products”, says Charu adding, “The idea behind this is great and ‘Youngistan Galleria’ is an ideal platform for Sachin too”.

Sach D’lite has exciting plans for Diwali. Every box that the customer takes from them will benefit an underprivileged child. A small box of chocolates would be gifted to kids in slums and those from economically backward families.

To shop or to enquire more details, you can check out their Facebook link here: https://www.facebook.com/clubyoungistan/.

