Check out these 10 YouTubers on the autism spectrum spreading awareness about the condition

Purple Ella

Ella is a parent on the autism spectrum, a blogger and a self-proclaimed fan of the colour purple. That explains the name of her YouTube channel where she talks about living her life as a “proud, disabled adult”. Her channel is a mix of fun and useful information like clothing trends and ways to increase self-esteem.

Agony Autie

On her channel speaker and advocate Autie reaches out to people living with autism, parents, caregivers and society in general. She talks about the stigma people on the autism spectrum face as well as coping with anxiety, meltdowns, hair pulling, etc.

Amythest Schraber

Amythest Schaber is a public speaker, writer, artist, and activist who covers a variety of autism-related topics on her channel like echolalia and stimming. Her audience includes people living on the spectrum as well as people who genuinely want to know more about autism.

Neurodivergent Rebel

Christa Holmans also known as Neurodivergent Rebel, is a writer, speaker and activist who was diagnosed as autistic at the age of 29. She calls herself a rebel against a culture that values assimilation over individuality and says she loves living with autism and wants to show this to the world.

Ellen Jones

Award winning speaker and campaigner Ellen Jones has been recognised globally for her activism in LGBTQ rights, mental health and autism.

Dean Beadle

A former journalist, speaker and writer Dean Beadle has toured extensively to share his experiences of life on the autism spectrum and spread awareness about autism. He says he is proud to be autistic and uses his channel to highlights his talents as a singer and talk about living with the condition.

Anja Melissa

Anja was diagnosed with Asperger’s when she was 16 years old. She found herself asking questions about her condition and decided to start a YouTube channel at the same time to share her discoveries and learnings. On her channel she talks about coping with anxiety, the positives of living with autism, dating, as well as stereotypes about autism.

An Autistic Psychologist

Maja Toudal from Denmark was diagnosed with Asperger’s Syndrome in 2003 and has worked in autism communication for more than a decade, primarily as a speaker at conferences, parent groups and local networking groups. On her YouTube channel she talks about living with Asperger’s syndrome as well as autism spectrum conditions.

Autism’s Individual

The channel spreads awareness about autism from autistic individual’s experience. Diagnosed with Asperger’s when she was 21 years old, the creator Emma knows what it is like to grow up without a diagnosis. Through her channel she aims to understand her own life better and express herself.

Stephanie Bethany

This 20-something autistic campaigner as Stephanie Bethany calls herself makes videos on autism and Asperger’s to share her experiences and help spread awareness about autism spectrum conditions.

If there are more YouTubers with autism sharing their experiences that you would like to see do write to us at editor@newzhook.com