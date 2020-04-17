Zoom app says its serious about users security

Zoom has been in the middle of a storm with many private companies and government agencies asking their employees to avoid using the app. The latest government agency to join the list is the Ministry of Home Affairs. The Ministry issued a two-page document warning users about the app’s security issues.

Zoom has responded saying it is very serious about users’ security. A Zoom spokesperson told the media:

“Zoom takes user security extremely seriously. A large number of global institutions ranging from the world’s largest financial services companies and telecommunications providers, to non-governmental organisations and government agencies, have done exhaustive security reviews of our user, network and data centre layers and continue to use Zoom for most or all of their unified communications needs”.

Even earlier an Indian government agency had cautioned users against using Zoom. The Computer Emergency Response Team of India (Cert-In) had issued an advisory regarding the app’s security issues. The advisory asked Zoom users to use security features such as Waiting Rooms and Scheduling Privilege while using the video conferencing platform.

Zoom has also updated its app adding new features. Zoom suers can now set minimum meeting password requirements. It is also introducing a longer meeting ID and turning on password protection for all shared cloud recordings among other things.