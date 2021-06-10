  • 5-year-old from Jordan teaches sign language to people through videos on YouTube

5-year-old from Jordan teaches sign language to people through videos on YouTube

1
He is just five years old but Aws Oudah has acquired a huge following in his country Jordan for his sign language tutorial videos on YouTube. Aws learned sign language so he could communicate with his grandparents who are hard of hearing. Now he runs a YouTube channel to teach everyone else.

A little boy in Jordan has become a global Internet sensation for his sign language tutorials on YouTube. Aws Oudah, Jordan’s youngest sign language teacher, has acquired a worldwide following!

Aws, who is just five years old, grew up with speaking abilities and decided to learn sign language so he could communicate with his grandparents, who are hard of hearing. He now uses the Internet to spread sign language among young Jordanians.

His videos, ranging between a minute to three minutes long, are winning many people over. Fans find him cute and charming and his YouTube channel has gathered many subscribers in a short time.

Aws started posting videos on Youtube about two months ago. The videos show him talking in Arabic as he teaches sign language. Speaking to Reuters, Aws said, “I make these videos to enable people to communicate with those with hearing impairments, so they learn and benefit me”.

Aws learned sign language from his father, Ashraf Oudah, one of the most celebrated sign language interpreters in Jordan. He later decided to produce instructional videos and share it on YouTube. The father of three has proudly described his son as a “young celebrity” and said his son’s dedication to master both the spoken and sign languages reminds him of his childhood.

Watch in Sign Language

https://youtu.be/npFI5QYCqwU

Also Read:

1

Support us to make NewzHook Sustainable – Make a Contribution Today

We need your continued support to enable us work towards Changing Attitudes towards Disability. Help us in our attempt to share the voices of people with disabilities that enable them to participate in the society on an equal footing!

Contribute to Newz Hook

Want to feature disability stories or share disability news with the disabled community? Write to:

Related News

Person facing a computer with a video game on it

Accessibility

These disabled streamers & advocates are helping to tackle accessibility issues in gaming

A box of Mysore Pak with Thank U Foods on the cover

Employment

‘Thank U Foods’ products made by visually impaired people goes online after lockdown, wins fans across India

Images of Shloka Shankar, Lipy Lekha, Akshay Mathur and Anu Jain

Get-hooked

London-based artist reaches out to support disabled artists in India, connects them to larger audiences

Eleanor Beidatsch is seated on a wheelchair

Accessibility

COVID-19 improves accessibility, opening doors for disabled people in Hollywood – By Eleanor Beidatsch

Newz Hook - Accessible News

Download App Now!

Videos

View More

Get-hooked

Hasitha Illa's quirky & fun YouTube channel aims to spread disability awareness

Get-hooked

Check out 20-year-old Vinamra Arolkkar's skills on his YouTube channel 'The Special Cook'

Get-hooked

Teen art prodigy Ansh's stunning watercolours show maturity, individuality

Parasports

Bethany Society Shillong are champs at the 4th national blind football tournament