5-year-old from Jordan teaches sign language to people through videos on YouTube

A little boy in Jordan has become a global Internet sensation for his sign language tutorials on YouTube. Aws Oudah, Jordan’s youngest sign language teacher, has acquired a worldwide following!

Aws, who is just five years old, grew up with speaking abilities and decided to learn sign language so he could communicate with his grandparents, who are hard of hearing. He now uses the Internet to spread sign language among young Jordanians.

His videos, ranging between a minute to three minutes long, are winning many people over. Fans find him cute and charming and his YouTube channel has gathered many subscribers in a short time.

Aws started posting videos on Youtube about two months ago. The videos show him talking in Arabic as he teaches sign language. Speaking to Reuters, Aws said, “I make these videos to enable people to communicate with those with hearing impairments, so they learn and benefit me”.

Aws learned sign language from his father, Ashraf Oudah, one of the most celebrated sign language interpreters in Jordan. He later decided to produce instructional videos and share it on YouTube. The father of three has proudly described his son as a “young celebrity” and said his son’s dedication to master both the spoken and sign languages reminds him of his childhood.