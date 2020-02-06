Adjustable Sports Sandals for men – For extra comfort and stability

Summer season is here and there’s nothing like slipping into a pair of sandals to beat the heat. This week we feature men’s sports sandals with adjustable easy closures that are preferred by those with orthopedic challenges.

Sandeep Bhoir, an employee with, Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) in Mumbai likes to wear adjustable sports sandals on weekends them with casual wear.

I have a slight problem in walking and finding shoes that fit me well and offer stability is hard. I prefer adjustable sandals for casual wear as I can place my feet in them properly and walk comfortably. Sandeep is wearing a beige kurta with a white Nehru jacket.

Here are some adjustable sandals for men, all under ₹ 1,200.

Paragon Stimulus Men’s Beige Sandals These sports sandals are great for casual wear. The inner material is made of rubber which makes for comfortable wear. NH-Spotlight The sandals have a black base with the straps in a combination of beige and black. The word Stimulus in neon green is written on the top strap. The sides have a few streaks of neon green. Great deal on Amazonkeyboard_arrow_right

Men’s Adidas Terra Sport 19 Sandals These sandals are lightweight and comfortable with a fitted heel and adjustable straps for good fit. The footbed is of a soft material and promises comfortable all day wear. NH-Spotlight The straps of the sandals are dark grey in colour. The base is a light grey. The word Adidas and the logo appear in light blue on the upper straps. ₹ 1979* Available at adidas

Shire IDP by Puma This looks stylish with a synthetic upper and rubber sole making it flexible and comfortable. NH-Spotlight The sandals are black in colour with two straps on top. The Puma logo which is that of the animal and red in colour can be seen on both the straps. ₹ 1999* Available at puma

Mumbai-based Mayur Rathod, who has a orthopaedic impairment, likes sandals for their all-round comfort.

In a city like Mumbai which gets so hot and humid, sandals are comfortable because they let your feet breathe. With adjustable sandals, I don’t have to worry about whether my feet will settle in comfortably. I can wear them all day.

Mayur is wearing a patterned shirt and trousers and is holding a pair of red coloured crutches.

Performax Sports Sandals These sports sandals come with synthetic upper straps and a sole made of EVA material which promise comfort wear. NH-Spotlight The combination is a striking light grey and black. The straps are of light grey while the sides and lower part are black in colour. The words Performax are written in red on the upper strap and in white on the sides. ₹ 559* Available at ajio

Density Men Multicolor Sports Sandals These hip and trendy looking sports sandals are lightweight and come with a sole that offer a firm grip. NH-Spotlight The overall colours are a striking combination of light grey, black and patches of orange on the side. The upper straps are black and grey with hints of orange on the bottom. ₹ 499* Available at flipkart

That’s quite a range in colours and prices. Lots for you to choose from!

* Prices may vary.