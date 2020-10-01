A Short Film to Raise Awareness among Disabled Community

Disability is an important issue that is widely misunderstood even today in India. Research has consistently found substantial social awareness of people with disabilities and a lack of sensitization within the general public. It is very much needed to talk about some important issues which people are not taking seriously yet. There are so many mediums to convey such issues, but the best way to portray them is by making short films. The short film is considered to be a powerful medium that reflects the happenings in society. While it is caught up between the real and reel life, it still serves as an important medium of entertaining people, educating them, and bringing a behavioral change in their practices and attitudes.



To raise the seeds of awareness and direct experience with disability, Kreative Kushal Production has released a short film on the life story of a Wheelchair Warrior who discovered himself, achieved with passion, chiseled his legacy by making a difference in exemplifying mankind, mastered his will to prove that nothing is impossible if you have willpower. The main cast of the film is Dr. Sai Kaustuv Dasgupta who fought through his disability explored his way to pursue his passion and more importantly to happiness. He’s an inspiring example and his life serves as an emblem for courage and believes defeating atrocities and negativity.



This film titled INCREDIBLE INSIGHT: The Story of His Ability is directed by Dr. Kushal Dasgupta portrayed beautifully the insightful journey of Dr. Sai’s life and all the motivation you need in today’s negative pandemic situation. Despite having brittle bone disease and a 90% disabled body he did not let his career be fragile and is an international graphic designer, author, singer, and happiness coach. Along with Dr. Sai’s life, it also talks about inclusion, accessibility, disability rights, etc. It reflects how much mental wellness plays a key factor in a disabled person’s life.



In day to day lives, I observe so many things which are not designed for us like my surroundings, public places are not accessible and are not having ramps which makes our mobility limited. So people like us are forced to stay inside. Also, not every parent is enough educated to make their special children go high. They sometimes feel down to have a disabled child. That also creates a great impact on our mental health. So it was important for me to cover such things in this film.



Dr. Kushal, the young filmmaker from Andhra Pradesh who previously achieved honors for making films with social messages says that this short film is not talking about DISABILITY but is showcasing HIS ABILITY. It has been made to spread the awareness of this rare disease Osteogenesis Imperfecta and how a 90% disabled person has reached out to many across the globe with his power of positivity, willpower, and can-do attitude. Many disability-based films are there in Bollywood and Hollywood but based on a real-life story, shooting it with a real disabled person is very rare. For him, it was a lifetime experience to understand the plight of Dr. Sai Kaustuv’s regular day to day crisis and how he is breaking all barriers to inspire able-bodied people around. It is already selected as a Finalist in Lisbon Film Rendezvous Festival from Portugal. We hope it reaches all the corners of society and brings out the change to every differently ables life.

