Another achievement in Indore’s account, now number-1 in the service of disabled people in the country

Indore. Being number one is now becoming the hallmark of Indore’s working style. After being the top in cleanliness, our work was also best in different areas. Now Indore administration has registered another achievement in its name. The Ministry of Social Justice, Government of India has awarded Indore with the National Award for Best District for Disabled Rehabilitation Services. The award will be presented by the President on 3rd December on World Disabled Day.

Be it the contact tracing model in Corona, serving the migrant people or helping the disabled and making efforts to create a better living environment for them, Indore has been ahead. Under the direction of Collector Manish Singh, a team of officers of the Social Department is working to make Indore district disabled friendly. By developing the skills and skills of these people, work is also being done to make them self-reliant.

According to Joint Director Suchitra Tirkey and Assistant S Solanki, facilities are being provided to the disabled by better implementation and management of government schemes. Medical assistance is being provided to more than 4650 disabled persons in Indore district. Apart from this, taking full care of these people during the Corona period, all possible help was given to them. In the lockdown, more than 275 students and laborers trapped in Indore district were sent to their home district and state. At the same time, ration, medicines, medical services were made available to more than 1500 local handicapped at the earliest. The district administration had also created a helpline facility. It continues even today. Counseling has been done for more than 500 persons with disabilities.

Smart City Ranking: Another title in Indore’s account, now the country’s smartest city

the success of these efforts

More than 3,235 students are taking education in 32 special schools. There are also 2 hostels.

In the disabled marriage incentive scheme, 212 disabled couples tied the knot.

Special coaching is being given to the students to prepare for the competitive examination. 28 were also selected.

Indore is such a district of MP, where there are smart classes for visually impaired students of class VI.

Niramay health cards were made for 21 disabled people.

The Persons with Disabilities Act-2016 is being implemented.

2 crore assistance was given to 2952 disabled people.

– Providing assistance to 1305 people under the National Pension Scheme.

– Conducted accessible voting program for the disabled. In which 1495 voter s took benefit.

This is a NH Voice post and the images and content in this post belong to the author of the article. If you feel that any content posted in the article is a violation of copyright, please write to us at info@newzhook.com and we will take it down. There has been no commercial exchange by NewzHook for the publication of this article.

Support us to make NewzHook Sustainable – Make a Contribution Today We need your continued support to enable us work towards Changing Attitudes towards Disability. Help us in our attempt to share the voices of people with disabilities that enable them to participate in the society on an equal footing! Contribute to Newz Hook