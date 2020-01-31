Are there any employment drives around the country where every person with disability can apply? Also are there are organisations for disabled people where we can avail of employment opportunities. I have a BA in Sociology.
There are employment opportunities provided by many organisations that reach out to people with disabilities. We have listed some of them here for you. They will also guide you about the right kind of training and areas you need to focus on for the job market.
Here are some organisations you can reach out to. Contact numbers along with links to their website have also been provided.
Youth4Jobs – +91 91000 66101/91 9100066100
Enable India – 080673 23636
V-shesh – 044 4320 7374
Eyeway (for visually impaired people) – 1800 53 20469