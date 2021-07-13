Check out these bathroom accessories for disabled people

A disabled toilet seat is not the only thing to consider when it comes to making the bathroom easier to use for a person with disability or mobility challenges. There are many other aspects to take into account to enable a disabled person to use the bathroom or toilet independently and without awkwardness. Here’s a look at some bathroom accessories that make it easier for disabled people to use the bathroom.

Disabled people have different kinds of challenges and hence different needs when it comes to using the bathroom. Some people need physical help to use the toilet while needing support with bathing. Fortunately, there is a range of toilet accessories available to meet specific needs and to make using the bathroom a smooth experience. Here’s a look at five bathroom accessories for disabled people.

Extend-A-Roll A simple act like reaching for the toilet paper can be difficult for people with physical disabilities. The toilet paper holder can be too far away or placed in a corner such that it needs you to turn while reaching for it. For people with upper limb mobility challenges, this can be quite painful. To address these challenges, Ruben Scheimberg has invented Extend-A-Roll. This is a neat toilet paper accessory that extends toilet paper from any weird spot in the bathroom. The arm extends up to 22 inches and the holder turns for easy removal. Once done, the arm can be pushed back. This takes away the need for someone to reach out or twist and turn to get to the toilet paper. NH-Spotlight The finish is of polished iron and can be mounted on the wall. Watch this video to see how it works: $30 at Extend-A-Roll

Grab Bar with Basket This is a useful disabled toilet accessory to have in the bathroom. This is a grab bar with a small soap basket where you can keep a bar of soap or washcloth. This helps avoid the inconvenience of having to reach separately for the soap while bathing. You can hold onto the grab bar to avoid slipping while in the shower. This is made of high quality stainless steel and can be mounted on the wall. NH-Spotlight The finish is high quality and the grab bar of made of stainless steel with the soap basket wide enough to hold a big bar of soap. $3.75 – $3.92 at Alibaba

Long Reach Bottom Wiper Reaching around to clean themselves after using a disabled toilet seat can be hard for some disabled people. A bottom wiper can help here as the person can wipe themselves with far less strain. The bottom wiper featured here is made of plastic and is strong and durable. The end of the handle is made of very soft rubber material, which is comfortable to hold and has a cushioning effect to increase comfort and safety. The handle is ergonomically designed and comfortable to hold. NH-Spotlight This bottom wiper is white and green in color. There is a groove on one end of the toilet paper wiping aid tool, which can be inserted into one end of toilet paper or wipe paper. There is a button on the other end of the auxiliary tool. After wiping is complete, press the button to release the toilet paper. Great Deal on Amazon

Shower Body Brush This long handle shower body brush is a must have for people with upper limb mobility challenges. The brush comes with a loofah and a bristle on either side. The long handle makes it easier to clean hard to reach areas like hands and feet. NH-Spotlight The body brush has a blue handle with a bristle on one side and a loofah on the other. The non-slip, extended handle allows you to easily clean hard to reach areas. Great Deal on Amazon

AmazerBath Bath Tub Mat Non slip mats are a must have disabled toilet accessory. You should have one inside the bathtub to prevent any slips or falls while bathing. The featured non slip math is great for the kitchen too. You can also roll it up and carry it when you are traveling. There’s a sucker on the back to prevent the mat from slipping. NH-Spotlight The non slip mat is available in 10 colors – black, dark grey, light grey, transparent, brown, green, silver, beige, white and purple. It has 176 drain holes which enable the water to drain out quickly. Great Deal on Amazon

Do check out these bathroom accessories for disabled people. Many of them are aids, just like wheelchairs and walking sticks, designed to make life easier and independent.