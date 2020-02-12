Big Bazaar’s #LoveSabkeLiye campaign shows that love has no boundaries

Leading retail chain Big Bazaar, known for its commitment to inclusion, is celebrating Valentine’s Day message with a powerful new campaign called #LoveSabkeLiye. The campaign demonstrates the enduring power of love through stories of couples with disabilities and pushes for a larger attitudinal change in our world and hearts.

It’s a short video straight out of the life of any married couple. The husband, like most married men, worries about which occasion he has forgotten to wish his wife for. She mock teases him in sign language while he responds in words. Their exchange captures a slice of life from any regular marriage, the end conclusion being that every day is special with the one you love and words are not necessary to express love. The fact that the woman is deaf is never overtly stated but left to our imagination.

Big Bazaar campaign celebrates love for everyone

This audio-visual campaign (Watch it here) specially created for Big Bazaar’s Valentine’s Day campaign #LoveSabkeLiye is yet another powerful message from a brand whose commitment to building accessibility and inclusion is undoubted. Love and romantic partnerships are typically not encouraged for people with disabilities. So, for a top retail brand like Big Bazaar to take it up as a Valentine’s Day campaign is a mighty statement.

The theme of inclusion in love is also being promoted through a digital campaign of real-life stories of partnerships, where either one or both couples have a disability. The stories, movingly written, capture the romance and excitement of the first flush of love and courtship without any sensationalising or needless drama.

Among the couples featured is Taslim Shaikh and Pradeep More. Pradeep is deaf, while Taslim is not disabled. When they first met, Taslim thought he had too much attitude. “Initially I found him to be a show-off. He was extroverted and all the girls had his attention”, remembers Taslim. As they got closer, she discovered his real self, his “selfless ambition of doing something for the community”.

The couple courted for a while and decided to get married. How they overcame these barriers to come together shows the strength of their love and devotion towards each other. You can read all about it here.

Equally powerful is the story of Prince and Rekha. Both are on the autism spectrum and love stories of people with this disability are rare. Growing up, Prince often worried about finding someone to call his own. Questions like “Will I ever get married? Will I also, like others, have a life partner?” would occupy his mind. Thanks to his mother, he was able to find a life partner in Rekha. Today the couple are inseparable and look forward to spending all their free time together. Valentine’s Day is very special to both of them as they share in their story featured in the #LoveSabkeLiye campaign. Read their story here.

Register for The Love Weekend, 14-16 February

Through such stories of people with disabilities who have found love, Big Bazaar wants to show that love is truly possible #SabkeLiye. 14-16 February, the weekend of Valentine’s Day, is being celebrated as The Love Weekend across all stores. There’s a Love Walkathon on 15 February where over 10,000 people, including those with disabilities, have been invited to participate. Register here to participate in the Love Walkathon.

At the stores, customers will have access to all the facilities that Big Bazaar has introduced as part of its accessible shopping experience like shopping assistance, priority counters, Accessible Trial room, and wheelchairs. You can register in advance here for the shopping experience.

Accessible shopping experience all through

Customers can look forward to a range of gifting offers from soft toys and chocolates to grooming products to spoil and indulge their loved ones with! Check out some of the deals on offer:

50% off on the entire range of soft toys. MRP ₹ 99 onwards.

20% off on chocolate brands like Silk, Nestle and KitKat .

and . 50% discount on Koryo hair dryers .

. ₹ 999 for Koryo Hair styler set. Original price ₹ 2,990.

This latest initiative by Big Bazaar is just another example of how this retail brand has become such an integral part of customers’ lives.

“As a brand, Big Bazaar has always participated in all the celebrations its customers celebrate”, says Pawan Sarda, Group Head, Digital & Marketing, Future Group. “Valentine’s Day is a day that celebrates love and our campaigns are our endeavour to showcase the fact that true love has no boundaries. We welcome all our customers to visit our stores to experience a special love weekend, kyunki love hai sab ke liye“.

With #LoveSabkeLiye, Big Bazaar is showing a rare kind of commitment to inclusion. One that goes beyond just changing the shopping experience to pushing for a larger attitudinal change in our world and hearts.

