Born with a Disability is BLESSING or CURSE?

There are a few people who leave a mark on your life and make you appreciate the little things that we often forget to cherish. Their life story can transform a curse into a blessing. Dr. Sai Kaustuv’s new video will leave you with a question. Born with a disability is a BLESSING or CURSE?

Having a rare Brittle Bone Disease and suffered from more than 50 fractures, Dr. Sai Kaustuv has not broken his willpower to fly in the sky. He is the only one differently-abled Happiness Coach in India. Insight in Dr. Sai’s life presents all the motivation you need. Despite a brittle bone disease and 90% disabled body he did not let his career be fragile and is an inspiring graphic designer, author, singer, and motivational speaker.

During the lockdown period when a differently-abled community is getting more difficulties and confined into their own places, Dr. Sai thought out of the box and tried to spread the positive message through his motivational video during this critical situation. Besides working in a multinational company as a proposal developer, he is also honored as 4th Global Icon with disabled leadership traits and inspired millions of people in countries like the US, Australia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, Indonesia, Nepal with his online sessions and webinars.

He is also honored as the Universal Ambassador for Global Family peace and Goodwill Ambassador for his exemplary activities and achievements. When everywhere people are getting depressed with anxiety, the uncertainty of the future, his virtual community Happiness Unlimited is striving to make our community a better place to live with inclusion, happiness, and harmony.

For spreading the spirit of positivity and hope during these difficult times of corona pandemic, his effort of being a silent wheelchair warrior in Covid-19 has been honored by various national and international organizations. Through his motivational videos, Dr. Sai has reached out to many and helped them to overcome depression, anxiety, and other mental conditions. His passion to help mankind and creating a better world is really commendable. This video showcased some of his recent achievements which he received during the lockdown period. It’s just like a Cup of positivity in the negative times.

