Boys’ pyjama sets in sensory friendly fabrics & attractive patterns

A good night’s sleep is essential for all kids and key to that is comfortable and snug sleep wear.

Featured today on NH Lifestyle is a range of pyjama sets for boys in fabrics that are soft to the skin and easy to wear. Something that all parents look for, especially those parents with kids with specific sensory needs. Like Jalandhar mom Taranjeet Kaur who has a five-year-old son on the autism spectrum.

My son Agampal is very particular about the kind of pyjamas he likes to wear. He loves cartoon print pyjamas with thin, soft elastic waistbands. The texture of the fabric must be smooth throughout as he is prone to skin rashes. I make sure that I get him sets without logos so there are no thick patches anywhere.

In the picture Agampal is wearing a pair of pyjamas with a light blue full sleeved top. The bottom half has cartoon prints with a blue rim at the edges below. Here are a range of pyjama sets for boys in soft and smooth textures all under ₹ 1200.

Mothercare Boys’ Pyjama Set This set by well-known brand Mothercare comes has two pyjamas. Both are a shade of bright and attractive blue and yellow with full sleeved tops and bottoms that cover the legs completely. NH-Spotlight These are available in a set of two. One is a light blue with little black aeroplanes printed on the top and bottom and a black piping around the neck which is round in shape.

The other pair has a bright yellow top with the image of a blue aeroplane while the bottom half is white with horizontal lines in different colours. Great deal on Amazonkeyboard_arrow_right

Pack of 2 Pyjamas Set This set by Mothercare is full sleeved with round necks. NH-Spotlight Both sets of pyjamas are an attractive mix of black and light grey. One pair has horizontal stripes of black and light grey with light grey piping around the neck, edges of the sleeves and bottom. The other has black teardrops on a light grey background with neon yellow piping around the neck, sleeves and bottom. ₹ 950* Available at ajio

Smarty Full Sleeves Night Suit Multiprint – Off White This is a comes with a V-neck and has full sleeves. The V-neck collar gives it a smart look. NH-Spotlight The print is an attractive mix of white, yellow and black all over. The words New York are printed along with images of sunglasses, aeroplanes and skateboards giving it a gay patterned look. ₹ 337* Available at firstcry

Smooth textures is also something that Anjali Dada looks for when it comes to choosing pyjamas for her son. Her son Dhananjay or DJ as he is called, likes pyjamas that are smooth to the touch. DJ, who is 17, is on the autism spectrum. Dhananjay is wearing a blue hoodie jacket with the GAP logo in front.

We choose cotton slip-on pyjamas for DJ as he finds them easy to wear and comfortable to be in through the night. Even if the AC is on, he wears them and covers himself with a quilt.

Boys Cassius Full Sleeves Nightwear Set – Blue The fabric is 100% cotton and the style is round necked with long sleeves. NH-Spotlight The top half is a light blue with a bright red truck, a yellow crane and a grey truck with green trees. The bottom is a dark blue. ₹ 509* Available at hopscotch

U Care Night Wear This wide necked, full sleeved pyjama set has attractive patterns all over and a cute cartoon character in front. NH-Spotlight The colour is a light blue with small orange polka dots all over. There is a cute looking teddy bear in front and the words ‘my mom’ and ‘my dad’ printed on the front as well. ₹ 449* Available at snapdeal

That’s quite a lot to choose from in some attractive shades for your child!

* Prices may vary.