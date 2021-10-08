Champions of Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics Felicitated by GoSports Foundation

To celebrate the success of the Olympians and Paralympians supported by them, GoSports Foundation recently organised a felicitation gala in the city, for the athletes, coaches and experts with all Covid-19 protocols in place. Besides the athletes and their families, the event was attended by the foundation’s corporate partners, and Rahul Dravid, who is a member of the Board of Advisors.

Held on October 1, Honourable Minister of Law and Justice of India, Shri.Kiren Rijiju addressed the gathering via a special video message, motivating the athletes, expressing his regret on missing the event due to his new office, and also thanking GoSports Foundation for its contribution to sports in India. The event was hosted by RJ Pallavi, who ensured that the audience was in high spirits during the course of the event. Renowned speed-artist, Vilas Nayak, and famed illusionist, Neel Madhav, enthralled the audience with their skills and theatrics.

“Since the games, this is the first time that we had the opportunity to interact with all our athletes in one place. It is a matter of pride that this was India’s biggest contingent ever and every single athlete has produced an incredible performance. Qualifying for the Olympics and Paralympics is commendable in itself and the medals are just an icing on the cake for all the efforts these athletes have put in. Deepthi Bopaiah, Chief Executive Officer, GoSports Foundation

Deepthi also added, “Qualifying for the Olympics and Paralympics is commendable in itself and the medals are just an icing on the cake for all the efforts these athletes have put in. Identifying, nurturing, promoting, and celebrating athletic talent has been the forefront of our ethos and we are happy that we could create an inclusive celebration for all our athletes, coaches and experts who made it to the pinnacle of sport. I would also like to take this opportunity to thank our programme partners Aditya Birla Capital Foundation, IndusInd Bank, Sony Pictures Network, Infosys Foundation, AT&T and R Systems for their continuous support. We believe that this is just the beginning of a glorious future for Indian sports, and we will continue to strive to put the country on the world sporting map.”

At the recently concluded Tokyo Olympics, India sent its largest-ever contingent of 127 athletes, of which 12 are supported by GoSports Foundation. Out of 54 Paralympians representing India, 21 are supported by the GoSports Foundation. These include medalists Avani Lekhara, Sumit Antil, Pramod Bhagat, Manish Narwal, Suhas Yathiraj, Sharad Kumar, and Manoj Sarkar.

