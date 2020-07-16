Chop vegetables in a safe & easy way with these choppers

The coronavirus lockdown has forced many of us to become self-reliant when it comes to everyday chores like cooking and cleaning.

Cooking a basic meal becomes easy easier when you have the right tools. A vegetable chopper is a must have for everyone. It not only saves time but helps people with mobility issues or vision impairments work independently in the kitchen.

“Want to know about accessible fruits and vegetable cutter/chopper for blind if there is any in the market along with approximate price range?”

This question by a NewzHook reader on the Facebook group Independent Living for Persons with Disabilities is something uppermost on the minds of many os us these days. If you love a bowl of salad or fruit everyday but hate the thought of chopping and cutting, then a vegetable chopper/cutter is a must have.

NOVEL Vegetable & Fruit Chipser Great deal on Amazonkeyboard_arrow_right Chopping with knives not only takes time but can be risky for people with vision impairments or limited mobility. There’s a range of vegetable/fruit choppers and cutters available that are accessible and affordable. Ahmedabad-based Kinnari Desai loves to cook. She has never let her vision impairment come in the way of exploring different dishes. While she is confident enough to cut with a knife, she says the right vegetable chopper can make life much easier in the kitchen. “I loved this chopper which comes like a rectangular shaped box with options to cut vegetables in different shapes”, says Kinnari, who works with the Blind Person’s Association. “On one side, you can get them finely shredded and on the other the veggies are cut into small squares. There is also a small box with it for the cut vegetables to collect”. Kinnari says she takes this chopper when she travels. “I even took it to the United States when I went there”. The chopper is covered so there’s no danger of cutting yourself with the blades. You can check out this chopper which offers the features that Kinnari is talking about.

Payal Kapoor, who hosts the show exclusively for blind cooks called Rasoi Ke Rahasya channel on YouTube says there are many good choppers that are accessible at affordable rates. “There are many fab choppers available. I have done an episode on accessible kitchen appliances so that visually impaired people feel confident in the kitchen”, she says.

Here are some more choppers that we found for you.

If you are single or live alone and want to cut smaller quantities this one might work for you.