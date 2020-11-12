Deck up this Diwali with products made by people with disabilities!

The Covid pandemic has affected fun, festivities and celebrations of Diwali in many ways. But people are looking for alternatives, like moving to online platforms for shopping and so on. While some NGO’s that work with disabled people have completely shut down, others are doing their bit during this festive season.

The celebration of lights is here. Diwali is round the corner. A much awaited festival across India, Diwali is all about decking up homes and celebrating with loved ones. Central government has warned to host functions inside homes with minimal people due to Covid crisis so that there is no surge of cases post the festival season. So people are finding ways to have fun with their loved ones and stay safe.

Unlike previous years, NGO’s and people with disabilities are not making too many exclusive Diwali products. Pandemic is the reason. Since disabled people are susceptible to infection by the virus, many are still staying indoors. Products made over past few months are being sold. Upon demand, new ones are made by following safety protocols. If you are looking out for some Diwali shopping, we have a few suggestions.

Wide range of products at ‘Advitya’

Anjali from Mumbai started organization ‘Advitya’ with the sole aim of empowering people with disabilities to help them do something on their own to make them independent and self-reliant. Almost twenty years old, ‘Advitya’ makes exclusive Diwali products every year.

This year they have handmade bags, clutches, paper files, folders, cloth jewelry, pure silk and silk products, mobile covers etc. made by people with disabilities and can be gifted to loved ones this festive season. They also have a wide range of diyas to light up homes.

“Last year, we had managed to make diyas even after Diwali got over. Our members loved making them and it was therapeutic for many. Thankfully, we have all those diyas made over past one year which we are now being sold off this year. Many NGO’s still remains shut and corporate offices are not buying products like how they did last few years. They are choosing for online platforms which is not a feasible option to us due to many reasons. But we are doing what we can”, says Anjali.

To buy products, you can call the team at +91-+9198205-11180 or +91 98208-44415.

Light up Diwali with products made by team ‘Avacayam’

Society for Child Development (SfCD) had started ‘Avacayam’, a skill based program for people with disabilities. Their initiative ‘Trash to Cash’ where old products are recycled and made into unique new products had received a lot of praise.

Its founder Madhumita Puri is not letting the pandemic bring down spirits of Diwali shopping. This year too, they have a wide range of products to shop from. The focus is mostly on diyas. There are diyas available in different colors, sizes and types. This includes bird diyas, elephant diyas, animal, abstract, polka dot diyas to name a few.

Pen stands, note pads, folders, coasters, trays, wall notepads and paper mache thalis are some of the products that can be gifted.

“We have been getting good responses and I must say that the Covid crisis has not affected our work. This is also an opportunity to go by emerging trends because we need to follow them as time passes. It has been a learning space for us too as everything has moved to online platforms”, says Madhumita.

You can contact team ‘Avacayam’ at +91 98100-03512.

A low-key Diwali

Mumbai-based Human Welfare Charitable Trust founded by Kalpesh Kabra and Dharmesh Suryavanshi promotes products made by disabled people. But this year, due to Covid crisis, their sales are low-key keeping safety protocols in place. “But we are trying our level best to reach out to disabled people and help them during these tough times”, says Kalpesh.

Mumbai-based Kabir Kumtha, 28 years old, diagnosed with autism loves to make beautiful garlands and torans for Diwali. But this year, his venture ‘Kabir’s Kreations’ has taken a break in order to stay safe. Youngsters with disabilities are part of the venture right from picking flowers to the final sales part. “In our process, youngsters with disabilities are part of the end-to-end work. Since it is not safe to step outdoors, all of them are refraining from making garlands this Diwali”, says Kabir’s mother Parul Kumtha.

