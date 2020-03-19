  • Hi Bhavna. My grandson has ADHD and is in Class 4 CBSE. He cannot write in cursive and Maths is a problem too. The school principal is not cooperating. We want to change his school. Can you suggest some schools in Visakhapatnam? And what is the detention policy for the students with learning disabilities like my grandson?

We don’t have information regarding specific schools in Vishakhapatnam but a good organisation to contact for such information and other support for your grandson is Nayi Disha Resource Centre. They are based in Hyderabad and might be able to help you with the information you need.

You can reach them at this website

All the best.

