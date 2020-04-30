How to find a job?

Background

Often I receive emails from candidates including people with disabilities seeking employment opportunities. There are also instances where people with disabilities claim that none of the NGOs could find them a job etc., In most cases, the missing aspect is that they do not know what kind of career they would want to build. Some are specific about location. Some are specific about big companies; some are interested to go for jobs only they pay well. Overall, in many conversations, I fail to hear things like as to what they can do to organisation, what are their strengths? etc.,

What is pre-requisite to find a job?

Education is important but education qualification with high percentage of marks itself is not enough to secure a job. In addition to education, one should have a good aptitude, communication skills, commitment to whatever they take up, problem solving skills. While we think of what companies could offer us, we should also think how we can become an asset to the organisation. Recognition will come automatically and we don’t have to seek it. Thinking of career goal should start from 9th grade and make a clear decision before joining 11th grade. Why is that? Generally, post 10th grade, students will have an opportunity to choose a stream that they would like to study. One should remember that doctor, engineer or IT are not just career options and there are many more. One should not make a decision because another friend has obtained that or influenced by someone else including parents. One should consult as many people as possible, read as many books as they can but finally they should make their own decision.

How to start job search?

As mentioned earlier, it’s important to make a clear decision as to what is the career path one should go for. Then build a profile that describesskillset, qualifications, experience (if any) etc., Most candidates start off with writing something like “My objective is to work for a reputed organisation which will give me an opportunity to upgrade my learnings” etc., Well, organisations are not learning centres for you; Organisations can only invest to provide trainings on their products or their values but they don’t have to invest in you for minimum required skills. One should not copy resume of other candidates; yes, one can use a template as a reference for a format but content should be of self.

Once profile is ready, one should start listing out companies who hire people matching to the skillset and then filter based on organisation values, ethical policies and organisations. Do not reachout to companies or people with a generic request. Even if you are approaching your known people for seeking help to find a job, you must send a detailed communication of your request along with your profile. One of the weird thing I have observed with some candidates is that before they talk about their request, they ask questions like “what is your job?”, “how is your company?” etc., this does not lead to anything good. When I receive such a message from unknown people I just don’t bother to respond.

Once you find a job listing that matches your profile, think thoroughly about the opportunity and organisation. Determine if you fit to their requirements and you find organisation matches to your expectations. Expectations does not mean only about pay but also the culture etc., Once you feel satisfied and excited, apply for the job through right channel.

For people with disabilities, although it’s wonderful to have all all companies ensure their infrastructure and processes are accessible, but often we find inaccessible infrastructure; that is reality. But one should just not crib about it. While it is employer’s responsibility to provide reasonable accommodation, it’s also our responsibility to approach with right recommendations. Nothing can be solved at one go. We need to step in and help out employer build inclusive culture.

Next post, I will write about how one can retain a successful career. Good luck!

