  • I have completed my B.Tech in Electronics Communication Engineering and am working in the banking sector. I am interested in learning some technical courses like networking, PR, and Access Management. Can i get free training in Bengaluru or at minimal cost as I am hard of hearing?

I have completed my B.Tech in Electronics Communication Engineering and am working in the banking sector. I am interested in learning some technical courses like networking, PR, and Access Management. Can i get free training in Bengaluru or at minimal cost as I am hard of hearing?

ask bhavna question and answer

You can reach out to the following organisations in Bengaluru for help with your query. You will have to speak to them regarding the specific courses you are looking to train in.

EnAble India – You can call or WhatsApp at +91 80673 23636 and +91 98453 13919. You can also email them at info@enableindia.org. Details of their initiatives and programmes are available at the EnAble India website.

v-shesh – Call at +91-81057-00733 or email seema@v-shesh.com to seek help. For details of their programmes, click on the v-shesh website.

Want to feature your inspiring story or share an event with the disabled community? Write to:

Related News

disabilities in tamil nadu

Education

Madurai teachers to be trained in inclusive education practises under statewide programme

nirbhaya president mercy plea

Headlines

Nirbhaya convicts to be hanged on 3 March

Person with a wearable device

Technology

Tata Elxsi’s wearable device for people with autism & Alzheimer’s wins top award

donald trump in india

Headlines

Over 160 activists, students issue open letter against Trump visit

Newz Hook - Accessible News

Download App Now!

Videos

View More

Get-hooked

“Know your strengths & create opportunities for yourself”- My Take by Vasundhara Koppula

Parasports

“Beat all struggles through hard work”- My Take by chess champ Jennitha Anto

Get-hooked

#DisabilityInfluencers - Aspiring doctor Chandni Nair loves the power of TikTok

Technology

GenElek's robotic exoskeletons give disabled people a chance to walk