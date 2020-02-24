I have completed my B.Tech in Electronics Communication Engineering and am working in the banking sector. I am interested in learning some technical courses like networking, PR, and Access Management. Can i get free training in Bengaluru or at minimal cost as I am hard of hearing?

You can reach out to the following organisations in Bengaluru for help with your query. You will have to speak to them regarding the specific courses you are looking to train in.

EnAble India – You can call or WhatsApp at +91 80673 23636 and +91 98453 13919. You can also email them at info@enableindia.org. Details of their initiatives and programmes are available at the EnAble India website.

v-shesh – Call at +91-81057-00733 or email seema@v-shesh.com to seek help. For details of their programmes, click on the v-shesh website.