#Inclusive – Rahul Bajaj would like to see people open ways to expand empathy and gratitude

In the eighth story of our series “#Inclusive – Building Resilience post COVID-19 in the lives of people with disabilities” we feature Rahul Bajaj, a lawyer who is deeply interested in intellectual property law and constitutional law. Blind since birth, Rahul is the Senior Resident Fellow at Vidhi Centre for Legal Policy.

Know Rahul Bajaj

Rahul: I am a lawyer based in Nagpur/New Delhi who happens to be blind since birth. I am passionate about accessibility and disability rights. I love to read and write, to try out new things, to travel and to exercise.

How did the pandemic affect people with disabilities?

Rahul: It had a profoundly debilitating impact on the ability of people with disabilities to live in a productive and safe manner. At some level, the pandemic affected everyone. It was not an equal opportunity offender, however.

Some communities were disproportionately impacted negatively, the disabled being one of them. Our increased dependence on others, the fact that many of us have conditions that make us more vulnerable, the difficulty in accessing helpful resources were just some of the factors that contributed to this state of affairs.

Experience during the pandemic

Rahul: Given that I was sheltered at home throughout, I had a fairly privileged experience. Not being able to live life in the ordinary way – going to work, meeting friends, not being able to go out to swim and to run – these were some limitations. My disability meant that I had to be doubly careful, because of the need for a lot of sighted assistance in new places.

3 Things that you would like to see in the post COVID-19 society

Rahul:

More empathy, like we saw during the second wave when people helped those in need find the support they needed. More reliance on experts and science. People being more grateful for everyday pleasures.

