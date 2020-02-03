  • I am from Kerala. Twenty years back I met with an accident and now I am 58% physically disabled. Poverty is the main issue and I am trying to find an office in Calicut district to get information regarding finance assistance for livelihood. Waiting for your reply.

Here are some ways you can seek help regarding your query.

You can contact the State Commissionerate for Persons with Disabilities, Government of Kerala at 0471- 2347704 for questions regarding government schemes for people with disabilities. Their website may also give you a broad idea. Click here to access the site.

You can also contact The Kerala State Handicapped Persons Welfare Corporation for help. Their Calicut office number is 0495 2765669. Access their website here for details.

Another website is this one by Eyeway for schemes for disabled people started by the government of Kerala.

The All Kerala Wheelchair Rights Federation is actively involved in helping disabled people. You can contact the president Lyse Bin Mohammed at +91 – 96566 70298.

All the best to you.

