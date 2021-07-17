Launching group online yoga sessions for persons with blindness/low-vision

The challenge faced by most people with blindness/low-vision interested in Yoga has been to find a trainer /therapist who knows how to teach someone with vision impairment and who can visit them or be visited. The inaccessibility further increased with the current requirements of social distancing & all such trainings / consultations shifted to online mode.

At Prana Yoga Therapy Centre, in Jan 2021 we solutionised these odds and trained our Yoga therapists to also teach blind/low-vision individuals on a video call. The results have been encouraging where diverse fitness/health issues of our clients that our yoga therapists/trainers could address include backache, sleep disorders, Gynecological disorders, stamina & flexibility, Respiratory issues, chronic sneezing, self awareness, body alignment and posture issues.

In our continuous endeavor to make Yoga accessible for every segment of humanity, and the diverse requests we have been receiving, now we are taking one more step ahead. Many people requested for pocket friendly and group yoga sessions apart from the personalized and semi-personalized sessions we have.

So here we are with more options to meet different health and budget requirements. To help you choose which of the session type would best suit your requirements, we have organized a 30-minute briefing over a zoom call. Join us to know about our different plans and ask us any questions you might have.

Zoom call details:

Topic: Updated online Yoga Plans for Blind/Low Vision people

Time: Jul 18, 2021, Sunday – 11:30 AM TO 12:00 PM (India time)

