  • A Report on Leading a Life of Dignity in the Post-COVID World

A Report on Leading a Life of Dignity in the Post-COVID World

Leading a Life of Dignity in the Post-COVID World: Learning from the lived experience of Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities

The Sarvodya Collective has published a report ‘Leading a Life of Dignity in the Post-COVID World: Learning from the lived experience of Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities’ on the occasion of International Day of Persons with Disability (IDPD) 2021.

In line with the theme of this year’s annual observance – Leadership and participation of persons with disabilities toward an inclusive, accessible and sustainable post-COVID-19 world – the report brings forth the voice of the community to highlight ways in which the pandemic has impacted their lives, bringing a whole new set of urgent and worrying issues whilst exacerbating existing challenges and recommends ways in which we can build back better, centered on the voice of people with Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities (IDD).

Recommendations related to different aspects of the lived experiences of people with IDDs

This report offers a qualitative look into the experiences, challenges, and needs of the Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities (IDD) sector in India. Given that IDD itself has many overlapping definitions, the scope of the research is overarching and includes aspects encompassing all disabilities including intellectual disability. The report is based on preliminary research in the sector and is designed to be wide rather than deep in its approach. The intent is to present the challenges and needs of the IDD sector in India through the lifespan of a person with IDD. For the scope of this research, The Sarvodya Collective have specifically worked with people with Intellectual Disability, Down Syndrome, and ASD as well as their caregivers, and the organizations in India working to cater to their needs.

Capturing the voices of people with intellectual and developmental disabilities and their families (parents and siblings) is an important task that needs to be taken up to create consciousness in society. It seems ironic that those who need the most support are the ones who get neglected and marginalized in a society simply because they are not like the majority.” Dr. Shanti Auluck, Chairperson and Founder, Muskaan PAEPID

Some macro-recommendations include convergence between government departments and policymakers, employment of strategic advocacy, acknowledgment and exploration of the intersections in the community to provide more nuanced solutions. In addition, there are recommendations for building formal forums and spaces for individual and ecosystem support as well as using the potential of tech and tech-enabled solutions for capacity building at scale.

Eight key issues of the IDD sector in India

The report explores eight key issues of the IDD sector in India. It presents an understanding of the existing challenges heightened by COVID-19 as well as potential recommendations which can alleviate some of them in a post-COVID era.

  1. Coming to terms
  2. Formal recognition
  3. Caregiving
  4. Accomodation versus Inclusion
  5. Finding meaningful vocation
  6. On the frontline
  7. ‘What after Us?’
  8. COVID-19 Pandemic and IDD

This report attempts to highlight the various facets, gaps, and challenges that exist through the various life stages of people with IDD and their caregivers. The COVID-19 pandemic has not just brought on daunting new challenges, it has also magnified those that existed, bringing to the fore the already glaring gaps in the IDD ecosystem.

Download: Report – Leading a Life of Dignity in the Post-COVID World

Support us to make NewzHook Sustainable – Make a Contribution Today

We need your continued support to enable us work towards Changing Attitudes towards Disability. Help us in our attempt to share the voices of people with disabilities that enable them to participate in the society on an equal footing!

Contribute to Newz Hook

Want to feature disability stories or share disability news with the disabled community? Write to:

Related News

A woman using the APP2Speak app

Technology

App2Speak, a photo-based AAC app, helps people with speech impairments communicate better

Image of the inflatable prosthetic hand holding an ice cream cone

Technology

Low cost inflatable prosthetic hand provides amputees with tactile feedback in real time

Lifestyle

Akdas Hayat is a Youngest Entrepreneur and Influencer from India

Logos of Zoom, Teams, Slack, Webex and Meet with the words Top 5 accessible video conferencing platforms

Technology

Top 5 accessible video conferencing platforms for people with disabilities globally

Newz Hook - Accessible News

Download App Now!

Videos

View More

Get-hooked

Changing lives of disabled people for the better, the Swabhiman way

Get-hooked

11-year-old Tanishq’s culinary skills are a treat to watch on his YouTube channel ‘Wonderfud’

Get-hooked

#ReassessMS - Campaign on Multiple Sclerosis underlines gaps in disability assessment guidelines

Technology

Auticare uses virtual reality-based therapy to help children with autism develop critical skills