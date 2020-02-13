Long slips or chemises for women – Comfy, accessible alternatives to bras

There is no getting away from wearing lingerie or inner wear like bras for most women.

Wearing a bra, though, can be a struggle especially for women in wheelchairs or those with upper limb mobility issues. Hooking and unhooking them can be a pain especially those with small clasps and hooks. Chemises with built in bras are an alternative option and that’s what we are featuring this week.

Here’s a range of chemises in cotton, all under ₹ 800.

MIRRA Women’s Camisole Cup Slip This five-piece pack each in a different colour is a steal! You can team them with your outer wear perfectly. There is no padding or cup inside and the shape is given by the gathering of the fabric. NH-Spotlight The chemises come in pink, purple, black, beige and light green. The straps are slim and the neck is a V-cut. Great deal on Amazonkeyboard_arrow_right

White Cotton Slip by Jaypore A classic white slip is a must have for all women. NH-Spotlight This is a slip that goes below the knee so you can team it with dresses and kurtas. The straps are thin and the neck V-shaped. ₹ 345* Available at jaypore

Kolkata-based designer Soumita Basu who designs adaptive wear under the label Zyenika prefers chemises that are stretchable. She stopped wearing bras when she started losing upper and lower limb mobility a few years ago.

I find it difficult to hook a bra at the back, especially those with smaller hooks. My shoulders also start hurting with most bras. That’s why the clothes I design for myself have an inner lining. When I need inner wear, I wear a chemise.

Soumita is wearing a printed yellow dress and is seated on a wheelchair.

Jockey Skin Long Camisole This is made with combed cotton which is very comfortable on the skin. There are slits on the side which gives plenty of mobility as well. NH-Spotlight This is available in shades of skin and white and has broad shoulder panels. The neck is scooped at the front and back. ₹ 299* Available at jockey

Teemoods Women’s Cotton Chemise/Long Slip Go bright with this blue chemise which has a scooped front and back neck. The fabric is pure cotton which means all day comfort. This is available in 12 colours! NH-Spotlight The slips are available in shades of blue, white, black, pink, beige, maroon, sky blue, yellow, red, purple and green. Plenty of matching options here! Great deal on Amazonkeyboard_arrow_right

That’s a lot of options for comfy inner wear we have put together for you!

* Prices may vary.