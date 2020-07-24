Loofah brushes for all age groups & disability types

Are you missing out on your regular pedicures due to the coronavirus lockdown? You can still get a clean and scrubbed feeling with these accessories that are suitable for people of all ages and different needs.

Rushabh Desai, a Mumbai-based financial planner, regularly gets pedicures done at home. The lockdown has forced a stop to that practice, but Rushabh says some handy accessories can help. An organic loofah, he says, is a must have.

Rushabh has a rare neuromuscular disorder called GNE myopathy and uses a wheelchair. Check out Rushabh’s recommendation!

Rushabh is wearing a black pair of slip on sports shoes.

“The loofah I use really helps to remove the dead and dry skin from the feet without hurting and damaging the skin. The scrub gives a good massage like feeling removing all the itchiness from the feet. It also helps in opening up the skin pores and in improving blood circulation. This scrub is best used with warm water and a scrubber cream.”.

TASHKURST™ 100% Natural Loofah for bathing

TASHKURST™ 100% Natural Loofah for bathing

This is a handmade organic loofah suitable for men, women and children. It is 100% free of chemicals and each pack contains 2.

The 2 loofahs have a white base with a loop to fit around your hand. The loofah scrubber is beige in colour with a small loop to hang it by.

Here are some more products similar to this that you might want to check out.

If you have upper limb mobility issues or have difficulty in bending down to scrub your feet, here’s a loofah that comes with a long handle.

Jasmina Khanna is sitting on a wheelchair.

Jasmina Khanna, who has cerebral palsy and uses a wheelchair, finds brushes with long handles convenient.

“I don’t have to bend down much and don’t have to depend on others to help me”.

GUBB USA Natural Loofah Bath Brush.

GUBB USA Natural Loofah Bath Brush

The rounded handle of the brush gives a strong grip while bathing.

The handle is a light brown in colour while the loofah is an off white colour and is on both sides of the handle.

And here’s one more that promises to be eco-friendly and reusable.

Natural Loofah with Wooden Handle.

Natural Loofah with Wooden Handle

This provides cleansing and mild exfoliation.

The loofah is a light shade of brown with a handle that is beige-coloured. The loofah is made of naturally dried vegetables.

₹ 180*

Available at Juicy Chemistry

If you are looking for more such products, mail us at editor@newzhook.com.

Also Read in the Independent Living series:

