Loofah brushes for all age groups & disability types

Are you missing out on your regular pedicures due to the coronavirus lockdown? You can still get a clean and scrubbed feeling with these accessories that are suitable for people of all ages and different needs.

Rushabh Desai, a Mumbai-based financial planner, regularly gets pedicures done at home. The lockdown has forced a stop to that practice, but Rushabh says some handy accessories can help. An organic loofah, he says, is a must have.

Rushabh has a rare neuromuscular disorder called GNE myopathy and uses a wheelchair. Check out Rushabh’s recommendation!

“The loofah I use really helps to remove the dead and dry skin from the feet without hurting and damaging the skin. The scrub gives a good massage like feeling removing all the itchiness from the feet. It also helps in opening up the skin pores and in improving blood circulation. This scrub is best used with warm water and a scrubber cream.”.

TASHKURST™ 100% Natural Loofah for bathing This is a handmade organic loofah suitable for men, women and children. It is 100% free of chemicals and each pack contains 2. NH-Spotlight The 2 loofahs have a white base with a loop to fit around your hand. The loofah scrubber is beige in colour with a small loop to hang it by. Great deal on Amazon Primekeyboard_arrow_right

If you have upper limb mobility issues or have difficulty in bending down to scrub your feet, here’s a loofah that comes with a long handle.

Jasmina Khanna, who has cerebral palsy and uses a wheelchair, finds brushes with long handles convenient. “I don’t have to bend down much and don’t have to depend on others to help me”.

GUBB USA Natural Loofah Bath Brush The rounded handle of the brush gives a strong grip while bathing. NH-Spotlight The handle is a light brown in colour while the loofah is an off white colour and is on both sides of the handle. Great deal on Amazon Primekeyboard_arrow_right

And here’s one more that promises to be eco-friendly and reusable.

Natural Loofah with Wooden Handle This provides cleansing and mild exfoliation. NH-Spotlight The loofah is a light shade of brown with a handle that is beige-coloured. The loofah is made of naturally dried vegetables. ₹ 180* Available at Juicy Chemistry

