Meet Abishek, a multi-talented, socially affable & highly active personality with autism

A multi-talented, socially affable & highly active personality. His artistic instincts are clearly demonstrated in his paintings, art & craft, weaving , block printing ,cooking and artificial jewelry making skills – every creation can be rightfully considered as a pièce de resistance.

While his artistic achievements reflect one side of his persona the deftness exhibited by him on the playground in any ball game delights one & all – be it Cricket, basket ball, Football or Tennis. His hands & legs weave the same kind of magic on the playground that mirror his exploits in the world of art & craft.

He is an adult, with autism enjoys making trinkets, earrings and pendants. In his leisure time , he hand crafts these pieces with amazing patience and care with the guidance of his parents.

He weaves in his saari loom amazingly ,the colorful material from the loom is been converted into bags, clutches, file folders…

He is a highly cheerful & lovable adult and enjoys the company of his family & friends in various social circles. While his creations have always been a favourite with those who know him, we hope with the kind of talent & skills that are constantly showcased by him in various arenas his social circle continues to grow exponentially.

