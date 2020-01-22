My son aged 34 years is visually impaired since birth. He has LL.B. and LL.M degrees with SET . He prefers a job as teacher at a law college but has not got one so far. Can be work successfully as an advocate?

There are quite a few blind and low vision people working in the legal profession in different parts of India. There are examples like Pankaj Sinha and S K Rungta who have successfully argued cases that have changed the lives of disabled people.

It might be a good idea for you and your son to speak to the National Federation of the Blind of India for help and support in this matter. Membership to this association is open to all blind and low vision people and you can speak to them regarding the options available to your son.

The address of the federation is – Plot No.-21, Sector 6, Pushp Vihar, Near Saket District Court,New Delhi 110017

You can call them at +91 11 2956 4198, +91 11 32542394 and 1800-11-7911. You can visit their website for more information.

Another organisation that will be able to guide your son regarding job prospects in EYEWAY. You can reach them at 1800-53-20469 (Monday to Friday, 10 am to 5pm). More details can be found on their website.