My son has ADHD. Which school is inclusive in Delhi?

There are many schools in Delhi that are inclusive and cater to the needs of children with disabilities. You will have to decide on the school based on where you live.

Here are some organisations that you could reach out to for help:

Action for Autism – +91-11-4054 0991/+91-11-4054 0992. Email – actionforautism@gmail.com.

Sarthak Educational Trust – +91-11-42004238. Email them at sarthakedu@gmail.com

Muskaan – +91-11-4176 1873. Email them at info@muskaanthengo.org