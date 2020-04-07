New York zoo tiger ‘Nadia’ tests positive for Coronavirus

Over 13 lakh people have been tested positive for Coronavirus and over 70,000 deaths have been reported from across the world. In a first, a female tiger named Nadia at the Bronx Zoo in New York was tested positive for Coronavirus on Sunday. Nadia becomes the world first non-domesticated animal to have got the virus. Nadia, along with seven other tigers have shown symptoms of the virus.

Nadia and the other tigers are believed to have got the virus from their caretaker who was tested positive for Coronavirus. Nadia’s test results were confirmed by The National Veterinary Service Laboratory at Ames in Iowa. The tigers showed symptoms like lack of appetite and cough. All of them are believed to be on the path to recovery. The famous Bronx Zoo is run by the Wildlife Conservation Society of America. The zoo has remained closed since 16 March.

In the wake of animals being tested positive for the virus, NGO’s and experts have asked people to not abandon their pet animals which is now a common sight. Further scientific details about how animals get the virus or whether it can be transmitted from animal to human has not yet been confirmed.

Reactions on social media

Many people took to social media to express their shock and angst about the incident.

“NEW: Sadly 4 year old tiger named Nadia at Bronx Zoo in NYC has tested positive for #coronavirus 6 other tigers and lions at zoo are also showing symptoms BUT ALL DOING WELL Believed to have been infected by an asymptomatic zoo worker First case of Animal transmission in US”, tweeted journalist Darren McCaffey.

“A tiger named Nadia at the Bronx Zoo has tested positive for the coronavirus, apparently after catching it from an asymptomatic zoo employee https://reut.rs/39MUuIZ It seems people can give the virus to animals but not normally the other way around”, tweeted American columnist Nicholas Kristof.