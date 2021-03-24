Professionals from Cultural World Gather to Discuss Accessibility and Inclusion in Culture

0

According to the World Health Organisation, in their World Report on Disability – about 15% of the world’s population live with some form of disability, of whom 2-4% experienced significant difficulties in functioning. While cultural institutions such as museums, galleries and performance venues world-over have already taken great strides in the area of accessibility, several cultural spaces around the world have little understanding about the impact accessibility has in aiding their missions and in building a more inclusive world.

Cultur·Able is a forum to spread awareness, build connections and challenge perspectives by bringing together voices of professionals from across the cultural milieu to take the conversation further on how socially relevant subjects impact and are impacted by the creative cultures. At its maiden event, Cultur·Able is hosting a webinar on Accessibility and Inclusion in the cultural world in association with Access For All, a Mumbai based cultural accessibility consultancy.

The webinar aims to explore the subject through three broad segments. The first one, STAGE, turns to members of the disabled community who are creators, performers and artists, exploring perspectives on hardships, opportunities and personal stories. The second, SEAT, delves into persons with disabilities as an audience, how performances and exhibits can be adapted, how and what modern and new technologies can help cultural spaces in understanding the importance of having a more diverse audience. The third and final, SPACE, looks into the various physical and digital spaces people with disabilities interact with the cultural world around them, why they must be more accessible and how that is possible.

Speakers at the webinar include well-known disabled artists, leaders and inclusion managers from cultural organisations, physical and digital accessibility consultants. The speakers represent a variety of backgrounds and are from across the world, spanning USA, Pakistan, East Africa, UK and India, they will be sharing their insights and learnings from their first-hand experiences. The webinar is aimed at cultural professionals from across the world and is open to all individuals interested in the subject and the ongoing conversation. Registrations are now open and can be found here (https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_PzDxRTvoQLChE-IJyVx7jA)

To initiate the conversation, the Cultur·Able team has created a page on popular social media platform Instagram where works of disabled creatives, artists and performers are being shared and to showcase the variety and depth of creativity within the community. The webinar is scheduled to be held at the start of International Autism Awareness Month, on the 7th of April, 2021. Details can be found at @Cultur.Able (https://linktr.ee/Cultur.Able) and the community Instagram page can be found at @cultur.able (www.instagram.com/cultur.able/)

For more information please contact:

Indraneel Banerjee

culturable.mag@gmail.com

+33 7 49 02 00 85

0

This is a NH Voice post and the images and content in this post belong to the author of the article. If you feel that any content posted in the article is a violation of copyright, please write to us at info@newzhook.com and we will take it down. There has been no commercial exchange by NewzHook for the publication of this article.

Support us to make NewzHook Sustainable – Make a Contribution Today We need your continued support to enable us work towards Changing Attitudes towards Disability. Help us in our attempt to share the voices of people with disabilities that enable them to participate in the society on an equal footing! Contribute to Newz Hook