Ramji DifferentlyAbled YouTuber from tamilnadu

Dear NH and it’s readers,

I’m Ramji from Erode TamilNadu.

I am a leg amputee. (locomotor disability).

I have studied M.Sc.,(Computer Science). I am currently working as a data entry operator.

I am more interested in the rights of the disabled people. So I started a youtube channel and wanted to post awareness messages and motivation videos on the disability and started the “Ramji Differently Abled” youtube channel in Tamil.

I want to share with you an incident in my life for how much I love my channel.

One day I was traveling by bus for a video shoot. I took the mike and tripod bag for video recording with me. I somehow lost my bag when getting off the bus. It pained me greatly.

In order to get my youtube kits back, I bought a new mike and tripod to save money on the cost of my data entry job. It made me very happy. I was very boom, thinking that the channel that broke up with me was back.

I am now regularly registering videos that are of interest to my favorite and disabled community in my free time.

Truly I salute you for your service to the disabled.

If you like this initiative of mine and you want to encourage me, I would love to upload it in your NH voice.

My channel link is is below :-

UCMGs99MQ2sNciTdkVoo_rcg

With love,

Ramji.R

