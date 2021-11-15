Revolve Air Wheelchair selected as one of the TIME magazine Best Inventions 2021

The active wheelchair is an essential part of many people’s lives. REVOLVE AIR approaches the wheelchair in a new revolutionary way that makes it the world’s first active wheelchair that fits the standards of an universal cabin luggage size restriction. Saving 60% of its space when both wheels and frame are folded.

The freedom to move and travel is something many of us take for granted. For those who must use a wheelchair the challenges faced on a daily basis are real and beyond what many might think. For example the size of the chair and wheels, can make getting on trains, buses, and airplanes an extreme challenge, requiring help from others for help a constant.

A new product is addressing these concerns in a way that makes the wheelchair much more functional, while still being safe and sturdy. Enter the Revolve Air. The wheelchair in a new form. The first one in the world that can be used as hand luggage in airplanes, without any added difficulties.

Revolve Air aims to give a total new independence to all active wheelchair users, who commute and travel everyday. This means no more need to check in the wheelchair at the airport hours before the flight, with the risk of damage to the valuable and necessary chair.” Andrea Mocellin, founder and inventor of Revolve Air.

“No more long waiting at the luggage delivery. No need to store the wheelchair in a large car trunk giving Revolve Air owners the freedom to drive small cars or take any taxis available. Plus less need of assistance along the journey for more independence and time to invest for what really matters: the freedom to travel light and efficiently. This is a real breakthrough that can have a liberating effect on those who need to use wheelchairs, in all of the best ways”, says Andrea.

Key highlights of the Revolve Air

Unique revolutionary design of its 24 inches foldable wheels.

Designed to fit the standards of an universal cabin luggage size restriction, which is remarkably

convenient.

convenient. Folds in the same amount of time as a common foldable wheelchair, but it saves up to 60% more

space when folded, making it ideal for airplane trips and similar journeys. This ability for the user to easily store the Revolve Air in a small trunk, the passenger seat of a compact car or even in the overhead baggage hold on an airplane, puts in a whole new category, far ahead of the standard wheelchairs, folding or not.

more space when folded, making it ideal for airplane trips and similar journeys. This ability for the user to the Revolve Air in a small trunk, the passenger seat of a compact car or even in the overhead baggage hold on an airplane, puts in a whole new category, far ahead of the standard wheelchairs, folding or not. Opening or folding the wheelchair is a simple action, requiring nothing complicated and no feats of strength.

requiring nothing complicated and no feats of strength. Both 24 inches wheels can collapse along the same hub together with the seat and the backrest, guaranteeing a unique compactness and transportability, not found elsewhere.

not found elsewhere. Its special foldable wheels even give the new wheelchair an attractive appearance when full sized and when being stored.

Recognition and Accolades

Revolve Air was unveiled on February 9, 2021 after 3 years of development by Andrea Mocellin as an independent project. Revolve Air gained immediate global attention on the web and social media receiving amazing feedback from the active wheelchair community (including the Audience Award at the Travel Ability Summit). Getting more than 1500 requests for testing and purchasing Revolve air in just a few weeks.

On March 25, 2021 Revolve-wheel partnered with DEXET technologies to transfer the first functional prototypes to a production-ready product. Specialising in mechanical engineering, focusing mainly on FormulaOne and high-performance automotive projects.

Revolve air has been awarded with the Red Dot Design Award 2021, Innovation Award by Like Ventures and it has been selected and awarded for the VIVA technology 2021 held in Paris as one of the most innovative products of the biggest Europe start up and tech festival. Revolve is currently taking part of the Mobility Lab program in The Netherlands, Allianz Accelerator Program in Nice – France and the Toyota Accelerator Bootcamp.

Also Read

Revolve Air foldable wheelchair promises to revolutionize travel for active wheelchair users