I need to learn basic sign language. Can you guide me with names of centres?

You can learn basic or advanced Indian Sign Language from all the branches of the Ali Yavar Jung National Institute of Speech and Hearing Disabilities Divyanjan. You can get more details about their programmes and courses at their website.

Another centre that is highly recommended is the Indian Sign Language Research And Training Centre. This is located in New Delhi. The contact number is +91-11-2638-7559. You can get more details on their website.