They Will See

Blurs of lights and shadows they see,

But these eyes, they can’t really see,

The beauty of creation they know not,

As eternal darkness has eclipsed their being

So these eyes, will they ever see?

The splendor of majestic morning… the secrets of nocturnal nights?

Will they see the blues of water and reds of roses?

Or will they return this way to the dust of the earth?

These eyes, they will see!

Images will bud to life someday,

As someone out there will use them for me,

What a precious gift they will be!

And then these eyes, they will see!

Flora and fauna they will fathom and appreciate,

They will no more be vacant,

As one day, these eyes, they will see

This poem was written by me when I pledged my eyes for donation. It perfectly reflects my feelings that I experienced when I realized that someday my eyes will be able to see again. It’s audio version is in the YouTube link below. Courtesy my friend William for reading, and editing it. Also, for the images.

