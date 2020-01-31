Some tips to help children with ADHD

Having a child with ADHD can be challenging in many ways. But with the right support and guidance, parents who have children with AHD can reach out to the child in many ways. Here are some tips to help children with ADHD.

Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) can affect a child’s attention span, focus and management skills. But parents, caregivers and teachers can reach out to the child and help them become independent and self-reliant. There are many challenges to this. The symptoms can vary from each child. So it is important to know the child’s needs and requirements before lending them a helping hand.

Subhashini Rao, Co-founder of Sankalp Special School in Chennai focuses on the importance of physical activities for children with ADHD.

Children with ADHD must be caught at young age to develop their skills because they need to learn to do things in a structured way. They need a lot of exercise and outdoor activities. It is essential for their physical and mental well-being. Their senses are always active. Parents and caregivers must understand that and help them accordingly. – Subhashini Rao, Co-founder, Sankalp Special School

Praise and encouragement matters– Supporting the child is very important. But the most crucial steps are to provide praise and encouragement. Every parent loves to reward their children when they do something good. Make this a practice for children with ADHD because it can have many benefits. Tell them when they do something good and praise them for the efforts that they take.

Physical exercises are important– Children with ADHD are super active all the time. So they must find a way to release the extra energy. Physical exercises are the best and healthy way to do it. Burning off those excess calories and sweating it out can help the child in different ways. It promotes concentration, helps in better sleep patterns and reduces anxiety. Introduce your child to sports or make sure that they work out regularly.

Believe in the child– Most children do not realize the stress that their condition can cause on parents or teachers. So remain positive and happy. Have confidence in the child and do your best for their welfare.

Stay calm and patient– Reaching out to a child with ADHD is not easy. As parents, caregivers and teachers, there are many battles to be fought. When you remain calm, your brain gets more time to think and act. If you feel stressed, do yoga, meditate, reduce caffeine or go for long walks. Only when you are mentally fit can you reach out to the child as well.

“Communicating with a child that has ADHD is important. Forming a bond through conversation and keeping them involved helps them to learn to sit and listen. It helps them feel important and loved and also trains them in social interaction”, says Manisha Jain, Parent to a child with ADHD.

