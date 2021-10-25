Top 10 accessible attractions of the world for wheelchair users

Holidays for people with disabilities are seeing a boom across the world. Most destinations are making their top attractions accessible for all. Disabled travelers can plan a vacation to their favourite place easily.

These are the 10 most popular attractions in the world that are wheelchair accessible.

Eiffel Tower, Paris – The company operating this famous tower has taken steps to make it accessible for people with disabilities. There are wide lifts to accommodate wheelchairs and handicapped toilet facilities. There is a reduced entrance fee for disabled people to go to the first and second floor of the Eiffel Tower. For safety reasons, the top floor is out of bounds for disabled people. There are windows added to the railings to give you wonderful views.

The Great Wall of China, Beijing – A few sections of the wall are now wheelchair accessible. There are flat lanes, elevators, cable cars, and many more facilities for disabled people. The most popular sections of the wall, like the Badaling Great Wall and Mutianyu Great Wall are accessible for people with disabilities.

Colosseum, Rome – This is the largest amphitheatre ever built in the world. Located in Italy, it is mostly wheelchair accessible. There is an elevator to take people with limited mobility to the upper level. The paths are smoothly paved so it’s easy to view the amphitheatre.

Sydney Opera House, Sydney – This is very accessible to wheelchair users. There is a public lift operating from the lower, upper, and ground levels, which makes it easy for a physically disabled person to enter the studio, playhouse, and drama theatre.

Statue of Liberty, New York – There are many elevators at the Statue of Liberty, which offer an entrance to the museum, the exterior of Fort Wood, and to the top of the pedestal. A person on a wheelchair can also reach the information centre, gift pavilion, bookstore, and dining facilities without any difficulty. There are wheelchairs available that can be borrowed for free.

Sagrada Familia, Barcelona – This beautiful church has free entrance for physically disabled visitors and is largely accessible. The elevators to the towers are not wheelchair accessible, but the inside of the church can be seen along the ramp.

Burj Khalifa, Dubai – This is the world’s tallest building and stands at 211 levels. The entire building is wheelchair accessible. The elevators are wide and go to the top floors. There are huge observation decks that offer great views of Dubai. These are accessible as well. The corridors are wide so one can move around easily. There are accessible bathrooms as well.

British Museum, London – There are many elevators so disabled people can move around freely to view the historic artefacts. There are accessible bathrooms too.

The Louvre, Paris – This is wheelchair accessible. This was formerly a royal palace and is now a public museum. There are 20 wheelchair lifts and 18 elevators, and the place is accessible to people with physical disabilities. There are wheelchairs available on rent and bathrooms are accessible.

Chichen Itza, Yucatan, Mexico – This is the remainder of the Mayan Empire. There are many guided tours that are wheelchair accessible. The grounds are well paved and can be easily covered in a wheelchair. There are wheelchairs available on rent. However there are no accessible bathrooms.

